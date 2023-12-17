VIDEO Suceava: A car left the yard right in front of the small house from Moldovița / Explanation given by the driver

#VIDEO #Suceava #car #left #yard #front #small #house #Moldovița #Explanation #driver

One of the locomotives of the Moldovița locomotive jumped off the tracks because a car left the yard of a house without the driver securing it properly, writes Monitorul de Suceava.

Accident with the Mocanica from Moldovița Photo: YouTube capture

The accident happened on Sunday, around 11:00 a.m., while the locomotive was on the track, approximately 1 kilometer from the Moldovița station.

A car came out of the yard of a house and appeared in front of the locomotive, which hit the vehicle hard on the right side and threw it into the fence next to the railway.

The impact was so strong that the locomotive jumped off the tracks and there is a risk of overturning when the carriages are detached.

The train manager stated that although the car has Botoșani license plates, the man behind the wheel is not a tourist and knows the area well. The driver of the car was not injured.

The driver said that he checked on his left, but he didn’t have time to check on the right.

There were around 30 passengers in the two wagons of the locomotive who were not injured.

“We’re trying to get the locomotive back on track. Anyway, it has serious damage, we will no longer be able to travel with it”, declared the train chief.