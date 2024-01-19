VIDEO The first evidence that F-16 planes have arrived in Ukraine? The pilots, trained in Romania

#VIDEO #evidence #F16 #planes #arrived #Ukraine #pilots #trained #Romania

A Ukrainian expert has analyzed images of what could be the first F-16. He reminded that the training of Ukrainian pilots continues.

First evidence that F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The pilots, trained in Romania

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov answered the question of whether it could be a US F-16 fighter jet.

“The dark blue color is, among others, one of the color variants of our planes.

Many of our aircraft are dual-colored. The upper part of the fuselage is painted in one shade and the lower part can be painted in another shade or have camouflage on it. There are different options,” he said.

According to Zhdanov, he has yet to see any indication that the F-16 is already in Ukraine. But he does not rule out this hypothesis either.

“I would not rush things. It is unlikely that the F-16 will be in the Ukrainian Air Force today. I think pilot training is ongoing, staff training is ongoing.

We both regularly read about it in the Western press. Accordingly, F-16s will arrive in Ukraine as planned: end of February – beginning of March. Most likely, we will receive the first plane in March,” said the expert.

He believes that if the F-16 had already been in Ukraine, the Russians would have “trumpeted this”.

“For now, they’re just holding their breath and shaking, thinking, living with the idea that the F-16 is going to be here.”

We remind you that the other day, the commander of the Air Force of the AFU, Mykola Oleshchuk, said that Ukraine is considering various aviation platforms to strengthen and develop combat aviation:

“Today’s priority, of course, is the mastery of the F-16, on which Ukrainian pilots are already retrained. However, our specialists are also studying other opportunities to increase the combat potential of aviation as a whole,” according to unian.net.

Many commentators argue that it is likely to be an F-16, however.

You can see a video HERE

Putin is attacking with all his might

Newsweek Romania wrote that Ukrainian F-16 pilots are also trained in Romania.

Putin will attack furiously until the F-16s arrive. Ukrainian pilots, also trained in Romania, finish their training.

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center assesses that Russia has been actively using long-range bombers and Kalibr missiles in recent weeks to hit the Ukrainian army, defense industry and infrastructure.

