VIDEO ​​The latest negotiations for Romania’s accession to Schengen: what would be the concrete timetable for integration and when the official decision could be made

#VIDEO #latest #negotiations #Romanias #accession #Schengen #concrete #timetable #integration #official #decision

The negotiations for Romania’s accession to Schengen are on the last hundred meters, being a matter of time in terms of an exact calendar. It is a two-stage accession, first by air, then by land, this last phase to be completed in the fall of next year or at the beginning of 2025 at the latest.

march for Romania’s accession to Schengen Photo: Lucian Alecu / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Debate with MEPs Victor Negrescu (PSD) and Eugen Tomac (PMP)

“I think we are close to good news and in the next hours, days we will find out if we can enter the Schengen area not only by air, but also by land. I actually closed the thread in the airway. Austria seems to support us in this direction. We are now in the negotiation phase to see if we have a predictable date for the land route. We also have an agreement in principle there, but we do not have a date. Now a date is being discussed. We hope that this time will be certain, that it will happen somewhere in the autumn of next year, if not at the latest at the beginning of 2025”, said the PSD MEP, Victor Negrescu, during a HotNews.ro debate.

“I think we need a reserved approach in terms of assuming certain deadlines, because I remember very well last year, in October, we had a meeting with the prime minister at the time, Nicolae Ciucă, who told us to be sure, everything is a straight line, on 08/12/2022 Romania enters the Schengen area. (…) Obviously I want this, let’s do it as soon as possible. I said 2025 precisely because I realize that as we enter the electoral logic for the next European parliamentary elections, surprises may appear in many countries”, declared the PMP MEP, Eugen Tomac.

Tomac: “Entry in two stages a compromise in order not to get stuck in a constant refusal”

“Entering the Schengen area and in two stages is “an important step” for Romania, claims Victor Negrescu.

“Once you enter the Schengen area, even if you only enter by air, you have actually entered the Schengen area because you have the exchange of data, the exchange of information, your employees in the border protection area interact with those in the Schengen area, you can to move your staff who were in the airports to other control areas,” said the PSD MEP.

“Now, for the first time, a significant step forward is being taken in giving us a chance to enter the Schengen area, because, on the one hand, we have lifted the vetoes of all states, except Austria, in what means Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. The latest information is that, here, including the Dutch government, no longer opposes the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the free movement zone. So we basically have a success. We managed to isolate Austria. Isolating Austria, which last year seemed almost impossible. We are in a situation where we have a negotiation together with the European Commission, together with the Spanish presidency, in such a way as to find a formula agreed upon by all parties involved. Basically, we unlocked something that didn’t seem possible to unlock last year,” Negrescu said. He added that the prime minister got involved in the negotiations, succeeding in unblocking them, given that the PSD has no representation in the forums where decisions are made – the JAI Council or the European Council.

Entering Schengen in two stages, “is a compromise in order not to get stuck in a constant refusal”, said MEP Eugen Tomac.

“No country has waited so long from the moment it entered the European Union to open its borders. Austria entered the European Union in 1995, and on January 1, 1997 it entered the Schengen Area. The countries neighboring us, from the east of Europe, entered the European Union, Hungary, for example, together with the other states in 2004, on 01 January/2008 they were in the Schengen area. We are the only two countries that have been waiting since 2007 to reach this goal, given that since 2011 we have met all the criteria. So it is clear that we cannot accept such a concession in any form. But obviously the effort must be maintained constantly. And that’s what we did in the European Parliament, we didn’t miss any opportunity not to raise the subject of Schengen, regardless of whether there were debates on the environment, on the internal market, we always kept this topic up and I think it had an important role in causing the Commission to be a bit more vehement, including in the relationship with the states that opposed it,” said Tomac.

When and how will Romania’s accession to Schengen be officially decided?

As for the formalization of Romania’s accession to Schengen, this can be done in two ways, either in a JAI Council, or through a decision in the meeting of the ambassadors of the EU member states which will then be on the agenda of any other council.

“There are several options: an extraordinary council, either of justice and internal affairs, or in another foreign format. Rather, the scenario being discussed is an extraordinary home affairs council, with home ministers The advantage is that we have an assumed decision. Here the Austrian Minister of the Interior can leave the room, if he so wishes. But we need to reach a consensus, be sure and not raise the stake too much. The 2nd possible format is the meeting of the ambassadors of the EU member states where they can also vote at the last council or at the first council at the beginning of the year it is tacitly approved”, explained Victor Negrescu. He stated that this last option is “rather agreed by the Austrian partners”.

MEP Eugen Tomac, member of the European Parliament, appreciates that the completion of Romania’s Schengen accession process will be completed in 2025. “At the moment I strongly believe and I have the comfort, not being in power, to say what I believe without neglecting the progress that have been done, that we will go into stages, unfortunately, and I think this process will end in 2025,” he said.

Romania was treated as a second-rate country, where it made a mistake in the negotiations for Schengen, what actually means for our country accession to Schengen, you can find out the answers in the full interview below: