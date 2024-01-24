VIDEO The moment a food delivery man steals a woman’s phone in a mall in Bucharest

#VIDEO #moment #food #delivery #man #steals #womans #phone #mall #Bucharest

The representatives of the delivery company removed his account from the application

Less common theft in the Capital. A delivery man was caught by police after he stole the mobile phone of a woman waiting in line at a fast food outlet in the mall. The representatives of the delivery company removed his account from the application.

The theft was caught on surveillance cameras. The images show how the man, a courier for a well-known company in the Capital, pretended to be waiting for an order at the cash register next to a woman who was paying for her food. He took advantage of the moment when the victim was paying attention to the wallet and the order, approached her and took the phone from her pocket, then left. The woman notified the police immediately, and the courier was caught and immobilized.

Crina Eșanu – spokesperson of the Capital Police: The man was detained for 24 hours, and the measure of judicial control was later ordered against him for 60 days. The damage was recovered and handed over to the injured person.

The thief is 42 years old and Romanian. The company he worked for told Digi24 that the delivery people are not hired directly, but through external logistics companies.

“Such behavior is completely unacceptable and the first measure we take is to remove the respective courier’s account from the platform.”

The police are continuing the investigation into the crime of theft.

