VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”

USR senator Sebastian Cernic asks PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu to “take a stand” in the case of parliamentarian Daniel Ghiță, who pulled his ears. The incident took place in the Parliament also on Tuesday evening, when the PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță and the AUR deputy Dan Tănasă also had an altercation with the UDMR parliamentarians.

Daniel Ghiță – former K1 fighter – pulled Sebastian Cernic’s ears, claiming that those from USR are traitors. The incident took place in the Parliament hall, near the plenary hall.

“I’m grabbing your ears!”

The dialogue between Daniel Ghiță and USR senator Sebastian Cernic:

“Daniel Ghiţă: Do you want me to take your ears?

Sebastian Cernic: What are you doing?

Daniel Ghiţă: I’ll take you by the ears!

Sebastian Cernic: Are you putting your hands on me?

Daniel Ghiţă: Well yes, am I not allowed?”.

The USR senator says that after this incident he complained to Ghiță at the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies.

“I don’t understand why he chose to pull my ear. Mr. Daniel Ghiță adopted the aggressiveness of AUR and Diana Soșoacă. This aggressiveness only tarnishes the image of the Parliament. I hope that Marcel Ciolacu will take a stand”, said on Wednesday, the senator of the USR, who says that the PSD MPs were very angry after the elected representatives from the USR protested in the Parliament on Tuesday, during the budget debates, bringing red boxes on which were written “New Taxes” and “Record Budget for Specials” messages.

Prior to this incident, Daniel Ghiță and Dan Tanasă from AUR were one step away from beating those from UDMR.

