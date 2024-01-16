VIDEO – The scenario of Iohannis’ resignation: Ciolacu’s call for all politicians in Romania – Source news

The scenario of Iohannis’ resignation: Ciolacu’s call for all politicians in Romania

The Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, appeals to Romanian political leaders to be connected in real time to political and social developments in Europe, all in the context of rumors that President Iohannis could become President of the European Council.

“Speculation started from the fact that the current president will run in Belgium. There are always negotiations. I said something publicly: for me, no matter how many people curse me, the name is less important. For me, it is a matter of pride for a Romanian to become president of the European Council. I had no discussions.

It would be customary for the presidency to also head the Council. It is possible to be Mr. Viktor Orban… I think it is far… We will see at the European Parliament what will happen. It is very important that political leaders in Romania are connected to all European issues,” Ciolacu said on CNN’s Antena3 station.

