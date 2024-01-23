VIDEO “The shop with everything”, the project through which teacher Dana Iacob from Poieni Secondary School, Iași, developed students’ financial education, communication and collaboration, math and literacy skills

#VIDEO #shop #project #teacher #Dana #Iacob #Poieni #Secondary #School #Iași #developed #students #financial #education #communication #collaboration #math #literacy #skills

Passionate about working with children, Dana Iacob first worked for 20 years in the banking sector, after which she left her career as a banker to become a primary school teacher. He entered the Teach for Romania program and now teaches at the Poieni Secondary School, from Poiana village, Schitu Duca structure, Iași county. The two classes are taught simultaneously, so the teacher always has to find common activities for the students. At the “Money school starts the school” conference in Iasi, on November 16, 2023, Dana Iacob talked about how he managed to train his students in entrepreneurial skills and financial education, through practical applications based on games and rules.

His project starts from the numeration kit, developed by Teach for Romania in partnership with BCR, and through it he managed to transform mathematics from a chore into an adventure. Through a system of daily points, which turn into toy money, children learn the importance of rules and the value of money. The “Everything Store” was a practical activity organized at the end of each module. This allowed the children to experience the roles of seller and buyer, applying the mathematical concepts learned. This playful approach enhances real-world understanding of finances, the teacher says.

“I wanted the students I work with, first and second graders at the same time, to understand mathematics and take it to a real area of ​​applicability, so that math class no longer becomes a chore, but to come with love to school and therefore also to mathematics.

For this reason, we have implemented a numeracy project with the help of Teach for Romania, a practical numeracy guide, starting from preschool to junior primary and senior primary, which provides examples and useful resources that we, the teachers, can we implement in the classroom. And I thought I’d come up with a system for modeling behavior, starting with giving points every day for kids who follow the rules. These points, at the end of the week, turned into money, paper money, toy money, which the children accumulated and at the end of the module I tried to organize an activity I called “The Shop of Everything”. In this store I tried, at the end of the module, to buy them all kinds of simple, small, not very expensive things, as much as I could afford: small supplies, plasticine, books to read, notebooks, small toys from my children at home, with which I was trying to tempt them to accumulate as much money as possible so that they would be able to purchase them.

The children played the roles of either the seller or the buyer. They used paper money, they had to automatically put their minds to the contribution so that their calculations came out correctly, they knew how much money they had to pay for the chosen products, what change the seller had to give. So everything is related to mathematical notions and mathematical skills”, said Dana Iacob.

The next level to which Dana Iacob decided to take her students in the classroom was decided after she saw that the little ones were ready for it.

“Then we talked about needs and wants. And then it seemed very appropriate to move on to role-playing games as a customer in a bank, respectively a man who works in a bank, a banker. And here we saw how we should behave, what is a credit, an interest. We planned a trip to Iasi, the main point of which was a visit to a BCR branch. The children had never been in a bank before, they saw how money is counted, what the money counting machines look like, where they are stored, what a safe looks like,” said the teacher.

At the end of that visit, in a bank branch, the financial literacy application continued with a story about friendship. “You’re going to say oops!, what is friendship looking for in this story? Rather, we wanted to convey to the children a message that the part of financial education is very important, money is very important, but more valuable than our material, financial possessions, are the moral values, friendship and human relationships that characterize us”, concluded Dana Iacob .

The numeracy project of Teach for Romania, supported by BCR, also develops training and mentoring methodologies for teachers so that they can:

correctly diagnose students’ numeracy gaps;

to identify where the problems are and how to intervene methodologically;

to determine what is the skills profile that must be developed in students;

develop tools and resources (including lesson models) to help their students.

Read more on TeachForRomania.ro.

Teach for Romania also annually organizes the “Rural Teacher of the Year” Gala – the only event in Romania that highlights and celebrates the efforts and results of exceptional people working in rural education.

The second third of the event takes place on February 15, 2024 and will again put the spotlight on the quality of education in rural areas, promoting those teachers who believe in the potential of each child, who prepare and use all their creativity and resources to give them the chance for a better future through modern, quality, relevant education.

The School of Money and BCR launched the LifeLab project in 2022, which, after being piloted in two schools in the pre-university education system, is being expanded in the 2023-2024 school year to 4 other counties. The list of 10 schools selected to run the LifeLab by BCR pilot program is here.

Four regional conferences School money starts school were organized by the Edupedu Association for Education, in partnership with school inspectorates, universities and with the support of the Romanian Commercial Bank. The first of them took place in Timișoara, at the University of West, on September 21, 2023, then in October the second in Bucharest, at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest and the third in Cluj-Napoca, at the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Business Management of “Babeș Bolyai” University, and on November 16 the series was concluded in Iasi, at “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University. During these events, almost 600 participating teachers also interacted in a financial education workshop and had the opportunity to talk with experts and organizers from the project. At the end, certificates of participation were awarded, signed both by the representatives of the School of Money and by the partners from the School Inspectorates and Universities.

All the teachers present at the conferences participated in financial education workshops Money School, supported by BCR employees

