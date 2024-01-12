VIDEO The third day of protests by transporters and farmers, blocked by filters at the entrances to the Capital. Protesters with large machines regroup at Afumați. / What Nicușor Dan says

#VIDEO #day #protests #transporters #farmers #blocked #filters #entrances #Capital #Protesters #large #machines #regroup #Afumați #Nicușor #Dan

Transporters and farmers are on the third day of protests on Friday, at the entrances to Bucharest, where the police and gendarmes have made filters and deny them access because they do not have authorization to demonstrate in Victoriei Square, as they intended. Also, dozens of farmers are heading to the Capital with tractors from Călărași county.

Transporters’ protest on the Bucharest belt Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

On Thursday evening, the Police blocked the entrance of transporters and farmers with machinery to the Capital, and the demonstrators broke the dam. Diana Sosoacă and George Simion walked among the protesters, but were booed.

The Minister of the Interior, Cătălin Predoiu, declared that “law enforcement agencies do nothing but apply the law”, calling for “reason and calm”. He said they will not enter the city unless they get a permit to protest.

11:56 At this moment, the carriers are regrouping at the entrance to the Capital, in Afumati, Alex Pertea, the representative of the carriers participating in the protest, told Agerpres.

“We are at the entrance to the Capital. We are regrouping to continue our protest. As a location, we are not quite sure what the direction is from this point. We are currently regrouping. We are in the Afumaţi area, right at the entrance, on the beltway”, said Alex Perţea.

Asked if the protesters are heading towards the government, he mentioned that the transporters have not decided in this direction and that “there is a possibility, they don’t have anything organized in this regard”.

He also said that at this moment 70-80 people, 30-40 tractors and approximately 50 trucks are participating in the protest.

11:26 The Minister of the Interior, Cătălin Predoiu, claimed on Friday, commenting on the incidents of Thursday evening from the transporters’ and farmers’ protests, that “things took place with little tension, but in order, calmly, under control”, being ” a civilized dialogue between the protesters and the representatives of the Police and the Gendarmerie”.

Cătălin Predoiu was asked if warnings or sanctions were applied.

“No, things unfolded, it’s true, with a little tension, but still in order, calmly, under control. The troops were in control the whole time. It was a civilized dialogue, where the dialogue between the protesters and the representatives of the Police, the Gendarmerie, and I trust that we will all overcome this moment with good and civility”, stated the Minister of Internal Affairs.

He also said that the laws allow everyone to demand their rights, while respecting public order.

11:10LaA request for authorization was submitted to the Capital City Hall for a “public gathering of transporters, farmers”, and at this time the technical commission for approving events in Bucharest met, representatives of the Municipality told HotNews.ro.

According to them, the request is submitted by a natural person, not by any organization of transporters or farmers, and neither the date nor the organizer nor the place for the protest are specified in it.

On Friday, transporters and farmers continue their protests, with hundreds of vehicles at the entrances to Bucharest, where there are police and gendarmerie filters, preventing their access.

A Digi24 team filmed a column of farmers who left with tractors on Friday from Lehliu Gară, towards Bucharest, on the old road from the sea, DN 3A, where they travel at 10 – 15 kilometers per hour.

What Nicușor Dan says

The mayor of the capital, Nicușor Dan, said on Friday that he was still not contacted by representatives of transporters or farmers to ask for permission to protest in Victoriei Square. He says that, when asked, he has no problem authorizing such a protest, provided that it “does not affect the current activity of the people of Bucharest.”

“The law says that authorization for protests is given by the mayor, and since the beginning of my mandate we have authorized all protests. In this case, we do not have a request submitted by the initiators, and when we do, we will meet a committee that includes representatives of the Police, the Gendarmerie and, obviously, representatives of the transporters will also be invited.

There are no reasons for this protest to be rejected, under conditions in which the current activity of Bucharest residents will not be paralyzed.

(…) It is a technical discussion, which we will have with the Police and the Gendarmerie.

At Piața Victoriei, there is enough space, if a protest is desired there”, declared Nicușor Dan.

What the carriers want

The transporters demand the recognition of road transport “as a strategic economic sector and the development of measures to support this economic sector in order to remain competitive and continue to bring direct revenues to the state budget”, under the conditions that they maintain that the transport sector is the largest exporter of services from Romania, bringing over 5 billion euros annually to the Romanian economy, contributing to the reduction of the foreign exchange deficit.

The protesters have a list of demands:

1. RCA ceiling at 5,000 lei at B 0 and the possibility of suspending policy coverage (RCA/CMR/casco) when a truck is not in use and automatic extension of validity.

2. Shortening border crossing times by amending OG 43 and complying with European Regulation 1100/2008 on customs controls (which provides for the elimination of mass and size controls at border crossing points to streamline traffic across borders)

– Re-introduction of tolerances for exceeding weight/size, as provided for by European norms and avoiding double taxation

– Relocating the controls of the roviniete, the scale and the gauge measurement on the national territory/at least 15 km from the border crossing point, thus complying with the European Regulation 1100/2008 on customs controls (which provides for the elimination of mass and size controls at crossing points of borders to streamline traffic across borders)

3. Accommodation allowances/food allowances

– The granting of the non-taxable accommodation allowance of 265 lei/day for budget employees to be granted to private employees as well, without supporting documents.

– The introduction of a non-taxable food allowance for posted workers in the amount of 40 EUR/day, to be added to the maximum ceiling of 87.5 EUR/day within which the posting allowance can be granted

4. Regulation of an environment of fair competition in transport:

– The regulation of an anti-dumping law that punishes the provision of a service at a rate that does not cover the costs involved (it can be applied at the level of the entire economy to prohibit economic activity below costs). The imposition of a minimum reference tariff.

– Obligation to pay for truck waiting times when loading/unloading that exceed 2 hours

– The obligation to pay for the service provided by the driver of loading/unloading the goods in/from the truck or the prohibition of this service

– The obligation of the senders to present at the licensing a financial risk insurance or any other form of bank guarantee within the limit of which the transaction can be concluded

– Liability of the recipient of the goods, who ensured the loading of the truck, in case the scale shows a different weight than in the documents

5. The possibility of recovering a percentage of the fuel excise for transport companies

6. Control of Ukrainian trucks on the territory of Romania to the same extent as Romanian ones. Solving the access problems in the Port of Constanţa that have become more and more acute since there are so many Ukrainian trucks that enter the port daily

The transporters were also joined by farmers in the protests that started on Tuesday.

Farmers are demanding more support from the government

The representatives of some agricultural organizations announced that they have nothing to do with the spontaneous protest announced online by farmers from several areas of the country, who came with several trucks and tractors to Bucharest, but they confirmed the participation of some farmers from their organizations, according to Agerpres.

“The protest started spontaneously on the part of the Romanian carriers. Romanian farmers from the north and east of the country are also involved, including from our organization, but the transporters have the biggest problem”, said on Wednesday, the president of the League of Associations of Agricultural Producers in Romania (LAPAR), Nicu Vasile, an organization that is part of Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC).

He specified that the biggest problem of farmers is not on the side of capitalization, but on the side of costs and taxes, as well as that of drivers and transporters.

“The degree of indebtedness of the sector is quite high. In the first phase, we will negotiate, to develop the sector together with the political side, and if no measures, strategies for sector development are found, we will also appeal to the same form of protest, but we will also go on the side of Brussels, because there are many constraints for the Romanian farmer compared to what he was promised in 2007 upon entering the European community. Absolutely nothing was observed, apart from the fact that the subsidies were reduced, although it was supposed to create uniformity. The European farmer has a subsidy of 430 euros per surface, the machines are cheaper by 30% 40%, the lending is minus interest, so somewhere at minus 0.36%, and we pay somewhere at 16-20%. Including if we are discussing these agricultural investment funds, on IMM-Invest. Think that the ROBOR is paid, the account administration is paid, which keeps jumping to 10%. We kind of lie to each other, we don’t economize, we trick, we trick each other. We are discussing performance criteria, which does not happen in Romania”, said Nicu Vasile.