Video: the unusual mistake of a Big Brother participant when they asked him a question about Messi

#Video #unusual #mistake #Big #Brother #participant #asked #question #Messi

19/12/2023 20:51hs.

This Monday, December 18, marked one year of an unforgettable day for any Argentine: the final of the Qatar World Cup against France, which crowned Lionel Messi and the Scaloneta as World Champions. To commemorate this anniversary, in the reality show Big Brother They organized a question and answer game with a World Cup theme, in which an unusual moment occurred when one of the participants did not know how to answer something basic about Leo.

The event happened on Monday afternoon, when all the members of the house were divided into two groups while Sabrinathe leader of the week and the trivia, was asking them questions about the Argentine National Team. When it was time to Alan, The 27-year-old was asked about the names of Messi’s children, something he did not know how to answer..

“What do I know? Federico, Nico and Alan“, responded the young man without knowing the answer, causing laughter from the rest of his housemates, who could not believe that he did not know Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

This reaction was not well received by the program’s viewers., who began to criticize the native of Chivilcoy on social networks. “He lives in a thermos”, “How could he not know that?”, “Alan to 9009”, were some of the comments posted by the program’s followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

To make matters worse, this was not the only mistake that the participants made during the game. TO Florenceanother of the players, was asked which team Argentina had debuted against in the World Cup and I didn’t remember that it was Saudi Arabia.

The participants went to sleep in the replay of the final

After the completion of this game, the production of the reality show decided to broadcast the World Cup final against France in the house, so that the members of the house could also relive the match a year later.

Although they were happy at first, the participants finally decided to go to sleep. The only two who watched the entire game were Denisse and Florencia, who stayed cheering on the Scaloneta to the rhythm of “Muchachos.”

Denisse and Florencia, the only ones who saw the final.