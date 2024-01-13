(VIDEO) They exude quality, this is how Campana trains with Leo Messi and Luis Suárez

#VIDEO #exude #quality #Campana #trains #Leo #Messi #Luis #Suárez

One of the most popular Ecuadorian forwards is Leonardo Campana. After a well-deserved vacation, the Ecuadorian Inter Miami striker began preseason work. This is how, a video has been going viral in the last few hours. In this material you can see the training sessions of the pink team, where Campana is seen next to Lionel Messi and the team’s brand new addition, Luis Suárez.

More news from Ecuadorians around the World: He gave up, what Pablo Giralt said after Moisés Caicedo’s great game

In this video, you can see the 3 offensive players having movements with the ball at their feet. Let’s remember that the Uruguayan ‘Pistolero’ just arrived at the Miami team, where he, by the way, saw old teammates from FC Barcelona, ​​such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Bet on Premier League team matches with Ecuabet. Recharge and receive $10 free dollars + 100% welcome bonus

Said audiovisual material generated comments from Inter Miami fans and followers and of course from some Ecuadorians. It should be noted that in 2023, Leo Campana played in 37 games, of which he contributed 11 goals and 5 assists. In addition, he became champion along with Leo Messi of the Leagues Cup.

For his part, Campana is valued on the international market at 3.50 million euros as revealed by the Transfermarkt portal. Let us remember that the 23-year-old center forward has played for clubs such as: Wolverhampton, Famalicao, Grashoppers and Barcelona SC. We will see what decision Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino makes regarding continuity in Campana’s starting team.

Source: KCH FM RADIO

More news from Ecuadorians around the World: This is how the German press reacted after Willian Pacho’s match against Leipzig

Leo Campana’s numbers with Ecuador

Turning the page, with the Ecuadorian National Team shirt, Leonardo Campana registers 15 international matches, without having scored a goal. It is important to highlight that the ‘9’ for the coach of the ‘Tri’, Félix Sánchez, is Enner Valencia of Inter Porto Alegre.