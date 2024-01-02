Video: this is how the leader of the South Korean opposition was stabbed

#Video #leader #South #Korean #opposition #stabbed

The leader of the South Korean Democratic Party (DP), Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck this Tuesday during a public event in the city of Busan and has been rushed to the capital Seoul due to serious damage to the jugular, according to their training. According to the Yonhap agency, he underwent surgery and is in intensive care while awaiting his evolution.

The event took place at 10:27 local time (1:27 GMT) during an event with journalists on the land that will house the new Busan airport (about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul) on the island of Gadeok when a man, wearing a crown which read “I am Lee Jae-myung”, pounced on the leader of the main South Korean opposition bloc and stabbed him in the left side of the neck.

Lee was taken consciously to the hospital by an ambulance about 20 minutes later with significant bleeding, while the perpetrator of the attack, a man between 60 and 70 years old, was immediately arrested, according to the Yonhap agency.

The leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, arrives on a stretcher at Seoul National University Hospital after being stabbed in the neck by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, in Seoul, South Korea , January 2, 2024. Yonhap/via REUTERS

After receiving emergency care at the Pusan ​​National University Hospital, Lee was transferred by helicopter to the capital to undergo surgery at the Seoul National University Hospital, according to PD sources cited by Yonhap, who also indicated that the politician has lost a lot of blood due to the attack.

The stab wound in the neck he received does not make him fear for his life, said sources from his training, cited by the Yonhap agency.

The leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, falls after being attacked by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, South Korea, January 2, 2024. Yonhap via REUTERS

However, there is concern that Lee could suffer further bleeding, the sources said.

According to eyewitnesses and television footage, the perpetrator approached Lee, apparently pretending to be one of his followers and asking for an autograph.

The man attacked the liberal politician by surprise by stabbing him with an object that has not yet been identified and that would have a length of between 20 and 30 centimeters.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. Leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung is stabbed in the neck during a visit to the southern port city of Busan, South Korea, January 2, 2024 in this still image obtained from social media . YouTube @barunsori/via REUTERS

Police have said the man has not yet revealed why he stabbed Lee.

Both South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the leader of the ruling conservative People’s Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, have strongly condemned the attack and called for a full investigation into what happened.

Lee’s health status poses a new mystery for the PD ahead of the legislative elections next April.

In recent weeks, doubts have already been raised about whether Lee would make it to the elections as opposition leader in the face of internal pressure demanding that he resign due to ongoing investigations into his alleged involvement in corruption schemes when he was mayor of Seongnam. city ​​on the outskirts of Seoul, and governor of Gyeonggi, the most populated province in the country.

