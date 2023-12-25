VIDEO | Tragedy on Christmas Day: A man died after falling with a tractor from a bridge – He had been reported missing by his family since Saturday – Source News

#VIDEO #Tragedy #Christmas #Day #man #died #falling #tractor #bridge #reported #missing #family #Saturday #Source #News

The Infotraffic Center of the Romanian Police announces on Monday an accident in which a tractor fell from a bridge, on DN 6 Orşova – Caransebeş. The traffic is stopped for the medical intervention, the driver being given resuscitation maneuvers on the spot, but unfortunately the doctors could not save his life.

The INFOTRAFFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs that a tractor fell from a bridge, on DN 6 Orşova – Caransebeş, in the area of ​​Valea Timişului, Caraş-Severin county.

According to the press release, “traffic is stopped for medical intervention, the driver being given resuscitation maneuvers on the spot”.

Traffic is expected to resume after 2:00 p.m.

According to the information on the scene, the driver of the tractor has been reported missing by the family since Saturday.

Video source: Facebook @ Gugulanul.ro.