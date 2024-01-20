Video: two ships of the British Navy suffered a nasty accident in the Middle East

A HMS Chiddingfold és a HMS Bangor He had an accident in the port of Bahrain on Saturday.

The video published on X shows the Chiddingfold accidentally pushing into the side of the Bangor, which has already reached the shore, in the harbor. The accident is particularly unpleasant because Bangor, launched in 1999, is considered a relatively modern ship.

After the “clack”, the hull of the Bangor was visibly torn, but it is not known how much damage the Chiddingfold suffered. Both ships are designed for minesweeping, Bangor belongs to the Sandown class, Chiddingfold belongs to the Hunter class.

Cover image: HMS Bangor in British territorial waters in 2005. Front page illustration, source: Bruce Davidson via Wikimedia Commons

