VIDEO UPDATE The Taverna Racilor in Snagov burned to the ground / The place owned by the notorious Pescobar was opened recently, just before Florii

UPDATE The businessman Paul Nicolau, known as Pescobar, broadcasts on the TikTok network that indeed, the Taverna Racilor on the shore of the lake in Snagov burned to the ground. “The whole location caught fire, there is no kind of victim, there was no reason why it caught fire at night. We only have material damage. It burned to the ground, the whole location. That’s it, it caught fire, it’s fixed, life goes on,” said the businessman, without seeming too affected by the situation. He also reported that he is currently on his way to Constanța, to talk with the architects in charge of Vila Minerva.

“Everything is restored. Good thing it’s winter now (when it caught fire – ed.). After we renovated the location in Snagov from the ground up… but we will redo everything”, Pescobar also said about the fire situation in Snagov.

The original news

A strong fire occurred on Saturday morning at the Taverna Racilor restaurant in Snagov, G4Media sources report. The fire is manifested in the roof and attic, on an area of ​​approximately 500 square meters. No casualties were reported. There were 13 people in the location who self-evacuated until the intervention crews arrived.

“We intervene to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Snagov, the pontoon area. 9 special extinguishing vehicles, SMURD, extrication were alerted. They are not victims. The burning is manifested generalized at the level of the roof. We were acting with the ladder truck for extinguishing from the height and from 2 sides of the building”, the ISU officially transmitted. The ISU also reports that a protective device was also made behind the restaurant, where there is a forest area. 11 special vehicles were alerted (video: fire at the rakilor tavern isu Ilfov)

“Taverna Racilor” is the network of restaurants specializing in “fish/seafood”, founded and managed by businessman Paul Nicolau, known on social networks as “Pescobar”. The place with a terrace in Snagov was recently opened, i.e. at the end of March 2023, being widely promoted on TikTok.

Although in 2023 Pescobar also faced problems from ANPC, his restaurant in Herăstrău being closed after several irregularities were found, the businessman continued to establish new premises this year in Timișoara and Cluj Napoca.

The idea of ​​opening a restaurant came to him in 2013, after he lost his job. At that time he was looking for a business idea to solve the problem of losing his job.