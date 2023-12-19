Video: Woman who died in a tragic accident in Lebrija, Santander, she was the mother of three daughters

#Video #Woman #died #tragic #accident #Lebrija #Santander #mother #daughters

The Traffic Section of the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police confirmed that the woman who died while driving a motorcycle and collided with a private truck responded to the name of Elizabeth Caballero Delgado, 33 years old.

She was known among those close to her as ‘Chavelita’ or ‘La Flaca’, she was a merchant and lived in a free union. The deepest grief for her family is that she was the mother of three daughters.

He lived in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Barrancabermeja, Santander, and in this sector, on April 7, a nephew named Yeferson Hernández Delgado, 23 years old, and who was known by the alias ‘Empanadita’, had been murdered. ‘.

Her loved ones have expressed their pain over the early departure of ‘Chavelita’ on social media.

“Flaca may she rest in peace and may God give strength to her little daughters. Great woman, fighter and ‘berraca’, everything is mediated by her motive”… “Three beautiful children are orphaned, beloved father, why is this news and such a terrible event for this family from the Divino Niño neighborhood”, some of the messages from those close to you.

A family member accompanied her on the motorcycle and was identified as Pedro Luis Angarita Hernández, 22 years old, who is under medical observation in a healthcare center in the metropolitan area of ​​Bucaramanga.

“He has bleeding in the inguinal region and a cervical injury,” the police report stated.

There is mourning in Barrancabermeja for the death of a 33-year-old woman who lost her life in a tragic traffic accident that occurred on the afternoon of this Monday, December 18, in the Portugal village of Lebrija.

December 19, 2023

The causes of the accident

According to the report from the Traffic Section of the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police, the fatal accident occurred due to lane invasion by the motorcycle that was driven by Elizabeth Caballero.

The road accident occurred at kilometer 54 of the road that leads from La Fortuna to Bucaramanga, on the afternoon of this Monday, December 18.

The motorcycle that the fatal victim was driving was a TVS with plates AZI-69G. He collided head-on with a KIA Sportage brand camper, with ZIL-704 plates, which was driven by a 55-year-old man, a native of San Vicente de Chucurí, Santander, who emerged unharmed from the accident.

“The accident occurred at approximately 4:40 in the afternoon between the camper that was traveling from Bucaramanga to La Fortuna and the motorcycle that was coming in the opposite direction. The hypothesis is that there is a lane invasion by the motorcycle and they collide head-on,” said the Traffic Police.

The body of ‘Chavelita’ was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Bucaramanga, where her relatives will carry out the procedures to claim it on the morning of this Tuesday, December 19, and then carry out the funeral in Barrancabermeja.

