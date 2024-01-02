VIDEO Young man handcuffed by the police because he refused to leave the queue of cars at McDonald’s in Suceava / Fine of almost 6,000 lei

A 21-year-old man from Vicovu de Jos was handcuffed by the police and taken to the station after he refused to leave the line of cars at McDonald’s that was blocking traffic on the boulevard in the center of the Suceava municipality, according to Suceava News. The driver also received a fine of almost 6,000 lei and his driving license was suspended.

Police car

The incident occurred on Monday evening, in the McDonald’s area in the center of Suceava city, where the line of cars waiting at the drive-thru exited the restaurant’s parking lot and occupied the first lane of Ana Ipătescu boulevard.

A police crew intervened to clear the traffic, but a young man driving a Mercedes car with provisional number plates refused to leave the queue, insisting he wanted to wait to order his food.

The police immobilized and handcuffed the young man, taking him to the station, according to Știri Suceava.

The driver, aged 21, from Vicovu de Jos commune, received a fine of 5,945 lei, for several contraventions, including blocking the intersection and not following the policemen’s instructions. Also, his driver’s license was suspended for 30 days, for “disobeying the signals, indications and provisions of the traffic policeman in the exercise of his duties”.

