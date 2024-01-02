Videos show the magnitude of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan that left almost 50 dead

#Videos #show #magnitude #magnitude #earthquake #Japan #left #dead

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the western coast of central Japan on Monday caused at least 48 fatalities, according to the latest reports from the state broadcaster NHK.

It is feared that there are more people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Meanwhile, the tsunami alarm was deactivated, which was a great fear in the first hours after the earthquake.

“Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous victims, collapsed buildings and fires,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference.

In parallel, he cited a “race against time” to rescue those affected. It is estimated that more than 50 thousand people were evacuated in different regions of the country, while air transport services and local trains remain suspended.

Kishida also stated that the arrival of assistance vehicles to the northern areas of the Noto Peninsula is proving extremely difficult. The Government has already sent supplies by sea to address the situation.

“I will be the general director, I will mobilize the Self-Defense Forces, the Japanese Coast Guard, the firefighters and the police,” said the Japanese prime minister.

Finally, the leader of the Japanese Executive asked residents of the affected areas “to act safely”, since “the risk of house collapses and landslides is increasing in points where the tremors were strong.”

Wajima, located approximately 500 kilometers from Tokyo and close to the epicenter of the earthquake, is among the cities most affected by the earthquake. At least 25 buildings, including several private residences, collapsed in this town of around 27,000 inhabitants.

Although the earthquake forced the tsunami alert to be activated in a large part of the archipelago for about 18 hours, ultimately the rises in sea level detected in different Japanese towns, and even in neighboring South Korea, did not cause significant damage.

Local authorities report that there is a possibility that people are trapped in the rubble of 14 of the collapsed buildings. The local fire department is carrying out rescue operations in the area.

The death toll figures are distributed as follows: 19 deaths in the city of Wajima, 20 in Suzu, 5 in Nanao, 2 in Anamizu, 1 in Hakui and 1 in Shiga.

In all of these locations, numerous people were taken to hospitals and rescue operations remain ongoing, suggesting that the number of fatalities could increase in the coming hours.

At least 33,000 homes, mainly in Ishikawa, are currently without electricity.

No damage reported at nuclear power plants after the earthquake in Japan

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said they had not received any reports of direct damage to the country’s nuclear power plants following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck its western coast on Monday.

“We have not received any reports of direct damage from the earthquake or tsunami at the Hokuriku Electric Power nuclear power plant in the city of Shiga, which is closed, and there have been no reports of anomalies at other nuclear power plants,” Hayashi said. today at a press conference.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol on Tuesday conveyed a message of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the human losses caused by the earthquake off the west coast of central Japan last Monday.

In his message, Yoon expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, expressing South Korea’s solidarity in the face of the damage caused by the earthquake, according to the South Korean Presidential Office.

In addition, Yoon offered assistance from South Korea for recovery efforts in the affected area and expressed his hope that the inhabitants of those areas can soon return to their normal lives.