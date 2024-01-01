Vienna is not kidding. What are the five conditions imposed on Romania by Austria for Schengen accession

Before they are eliminated, controls at Romania’s land borders must be intensified. It is one of the five conditions explicitly included in the agreement between Romania, Bulgaria and Austria regarding the extension of Schengen.

The document, located on the website of the Council of Europe, also provides that Austria, the country that has so far opposed the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the free movement zone, will still be able to carry out unannounced checks at its airports, although these, in theory, will be eliminated.

There are five clear conditions inscribed in this document of the Council of Europe, included in the procedure for approving the Schengen extension.

Thus, the first condition refers to the strengthening of protection at the external borders of the European Union. It includes: tripling the presence of Frontex, i.e. the staff of the European Agency in charge of border control at the Bulgarian border with Turkey and also at the Bulgarian-Serbian border, substantial financial aid to protect the EU’s external borders in Romania and Bulgaria by purchasing high-performance equipment, but also strengthening pilot projects already implemented at the Bulgarian-Turkish and Romanian-Serbian external borders.

The second condition provides for increased controls at the land borders between Romania and Bulgaria and between Romania and Hungary with multidisciplinary teams and a system of multiple filters to limit illegal migration.

The third obligation assumed in the agreement is that Romania and Bulgaria fully comply with the provisions of the Dublin agreement. That means immediately accepting back asylum seekers from the European Union who first passed through one of the 2 countries. And this must happen without limitations on the total number and with a quick response of no more than 3 working days to any request to resend asylum seekers.

The fourth condition provides for the deployment of document advisors, including Austrian advisors, for the relevant flights at airports in Bulgaria and Romania, but also spot checks on arrival in Austria, in accordance with Union law.

And finally, the last obligation in the agreement is actually the commitment to discuss in 2024 a functional Schengen area and preparatory works for taking compensatory measures on the border with Romania and Bulgaria.

As you already know, it is official, Romania and Bulgaria will enter the space of free movement with air and sea borders from March 31, 2024.

