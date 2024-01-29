Vienna signs Julia Kappenberger | First Vienna FC 1894

#Vienna #signs #Julia #Kappenberger #Vienna

Vienna signs Julia Kappenberger

First Vienna FC signs Julia Kappenberger from MSV Duisburg. After half a year in the German Bundesliga, the fast offensive all-rounder is returning to the Hohe Warte.

With a flawless hat trick, Julia Kappenberger said goodbye to the Hohe Warte in June 2023, and now the 28-year-old is returning to her old place of work.

Kappenberger made nine appearances for the Zebras in the German Women’s Bundesliga, but she didn’t manage a goal. At Vienna she should cause a lot of unrest in the opposing defense with her great speed.

Cheftrainer Mark Dobrounig:

“We are pleased that Julia is joining us again after her experiences in the German Bundesliga. We know her professionalism, her personality, her attitude and her qualities. In addition, she can be used in various positions and can bring many positive aspects to the game. She knows most of the players and our way of playing football and so we are happy to welcome her back.”

New addition Julia Kappenberger:

“I’m happy to be back. It just feels like coming home. I’m looking forward to playing with the girls again, to the positive atmosphere, the team spirit and the upcoming games. It will be an exciting second half of the season with a lot of potential and I’m looking forward to being part of the team again and to everything we can achieve together between now and the summer.”

Profile of Julia Kappenberger: