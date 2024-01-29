Vienna signs Julia Kappenberger | First Vienna FC 1894

#Vienna #signs #Julia #Kappenberger #Vienna

Vienna signs Julia Kappenberger

First Vienna FC signs Julia Kappenberger from MSV Duisburg. After half a year in the German Bundesliga, the fast offensive all-rounder is returning to the Hohe Warte.

With a flawless hat trick, Julia Kappenberger said goodbye to the Hohe Warte in June 2023, and now the 28-year-old is returning to her old place of work.

Kappenberger made nine appearances for the Zebras in the German Women’s Bundesliga, but she didn’t manage a goal. At Vienna she should cause a lot of unrest in the opposing defense with her great speed.

Cheftrainer Mark Dobrounig:
“We are pleased that Julia is joining us again after her experiences in the German Bundesliga. We know her professionalism, her personality, her attitude and her qualities. In addition, she can be used in various positions and can bring many positive aspects to the game. She knows most of the players and our way of playing football and so we are happy to welcome her back.”

New addition Julia Kappenberger:
“I’m happy to be back. It just feels like coming home. I’m looking forward to playing with the girls again, to the positive atmosphere, the team spirit and the upcoming games. It will be an exciting second half of the season with a lot of potential and I’m looking forward to being part of the team again and to everything we can achieve together between now and the summer.”

Profile of Julia Kappenberger:

  • Birthday: December 9, 1995
  • Height: 1.60 m
  • Last club: MSV Duisburg
  • Position: Sturm
Also Read:  forecast, how it goes, schedules, tickets and where to watch the match broadcast today

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live, anger from farmers: “new measures will be taken tomorrow,” assures the government; the unions received this evening at Matignon – Le Monde
Live, anger from farmers: “new measures will be taken tomorrow,” assures the government; the unions received this evening at Matignon – Le Monde
Posted on
Wouter is in Camp Van Koningsbrugge but really just wants a hug
Wouter is in Camp Van Koningsbrugge but really just wants a hug
Posted on
Crucial days in Mathieu van der Poel’s meticulous World Cup plan: what is supercompensation?
Crucial days in Mathieu van der Poel’s meticulous World Cup plan: what is supercompensation?
Posted on
tips and remedies to stay fit
tips and remedies to stay fit
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News