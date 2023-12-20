Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises

#Viennas #city #council #concerned #rents #party #premises

The rents of the party premises continue to concern the city. The issue brought up by the FPÖ was discussed in the local council on two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Specifically, it is about a city auditor’s report from May 2023, according to which “no indexing was carried out” at 14 party locations in municipal buildings. In other words: The rents have probably not been increased for decades, as the profile reported. Twelve of these bars belong to the SPÖ, one each to the ÖVP and the KPÖ. The City Audit Office was unable to make a statement as to whether indexing was deliberately omitted or whether it was not contractually possible at all “due to the lack of rental agreements,” the report continues.

During question time at the regular local council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) pointed out that some rental contracts no longer existed and that some of them had been destroyed by water damage. However, the key points of the agreements would be available to Wiener Wohnen – despite the lack of contracts.

Old contracts

In addition, Ludwig continued, there are different contracts for the individual restaurants in which different rent regulations apply. Of the party locations examined, only five had no rent valorization – at least until recently, says Ludwig. Three of these properties are rented by the SPÖ, the other two by the ÖVP and the KPÖ. According to Ludwig, there have now also been increases in some of the last remaining old contracts.

After the war

At the special meeting on Tuesday, the SPÖ once again reiterated its position. The affected restaurants have very old rental agreements, some of which “no longer exist or never have had rental agreements,” says local councilor Georg Niedermühlbichler (SPÖ). After the war, that wasn’t the most important thing.

The FPÖ called on the SPÖ to immediately disclose the rents for the party premises. The Greens criticized the rents as “friendliness” and the ÖVP criticized the lack of transparency. The opposition also expressed criticism of the lack of control of the SPÖ by its coalition partner, the Neos.

“Resignation of all control”

The pink local councilor Selma Arapovic explained this by saying that they don’t have a party headquarters in the municipal building. The Neos’ restaurant was found on the open market. David Ellensohn (Greens) saw this justification as the “de-registration of any control by the coalition partner”.