Viennese woman held and abused for two weeks

#Viennese #woman #held #abused #weeks

A 29-year-old is said to have been held in an apartment in Vienna-Meidling for two weeks. The woman contacted friends yesterday, who then called the police.

On Saturday, the woman contacted a friend who alerted the police. The 51-year-old man was arrested and is in custody. He is now to be questioned by the State Criminal Police Office, the executive reported on Sunday.

The victim’s friend had contacted the police at lunchtime because they had sent her an address and asked for help.

The officers immediately drove to the house in Meidling, where they found the woman in the stairwell. She said she was held there for about two weeks by a man (51) who had provided her with drugs in the past.

During her captivity, the North Macedonian is said to have repeatedly become violent towards her and also made threats. The 29-year-old said she was forced to perform sexual acts. When she had the opportunity, she fled and informed her friend.

The 51-year-old is now being investigated by the LKA on suspicion of rape, deprivation of liberty and continued violence, among other things.

(agencies, sif) | 12/24/2023, 10:05 AM | Updated on 12/24/2023, 10:20 AM