Vietnamese #Restaurant #Serving #Cat #Meat #Soup #Finally #Officially #Closed

This restaurant in Vietnam which is famous for serving cat meat soup has finally closed. Previously, this restaurant was known to slaughter hundreds of cats for cooking.

Consuming cat meat is nothing new, especially in several countries such as Asia. Even though most countries have now taken firm steps to prohibit the consumption of cat meat and other wild animals, there are still some people who still eat cat meat.

Reporting from DailyMailUK (26/12), recently the Gia Bao restaurant in the city of Thai Nguyen, Vietnam finally officially closed. This restaurant is famous for its cat meat menu which is made into soup and other dishes.

For more than five years, the Gia Bao restaurant, owned by Pham Quoc Doanh, has been operating like an ordinary restaurant. Pham mentioned that this restaurant was created to feed his family.

“I started selling cat meat because no one served it in this restaurant,” explained the 37-year-old man.

Illustration of soup using cat meat. Photo: Site News/HSI

“I really want to leave this cruel cat meat business and find another business as soon as possible. When I think of the thousands of cats I have slaughtered and cooked here over the years it makes me sad,” continued Pham.

According to him, theft and sale of cats in Vietnam is very common. Most cats that are processed into food are stray cats and stolen pet cats.

Pham admitted that while his restaurant was operating he could slaughter 300 cats a month, the meat he then cooked as soup in his restaurant.

After contacting the animal rights organization Humane Society International (HSI), Pham got help to set up a grocery store and close his restaurant. Finally, on December 6, he symbolically tore down the banner in front of his restaurant and started a new business.

Pham Quoc Doanh (37) owner of Giao Bao restaurant. Photo: HSI

In Vietnam itself, cat meat consumption is still quite high compared to other countries. It is estimated that one million cats are killed every year for their meat in Vietnam.

Likewise, the high pet theft rate in Vietnam reached more than 87% of the survey conducted. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese government itself is having difficulty solving this problem, because there is still a lot of demand for cat and dog meat.

Through the ‘Models for Change Program’ campaign, the HSI organization helps to save cats in Vietnam from being killed or slaughtered.

“Pham spoke to us that he was very enthusiastic about earning money for his family without having to kill any more animals. He couldn’t bear to do it anymore,” concluded the representative from HSI.

Previously, the South Korean government had just announced their plans to ban the consumption of dog meat. After this step failed.

