View of samples from the asteroid Bennu – Kosmonautix.cz

A view of samples from the asteroid Bennu

January 20, 2024 Dušan Majer

After engineers, with the help of custom-made tools, managed to overcome the resistance of two stuck screws, it was possible to continue opening the OSIRIS-REx sampling head. After opening the lid, the scientists got a unique view of the samples taken from the asteroid Bennu. In order for the public to enjoy the beauty of this extremely scientifically valuable material, Erika Blumenfeld (creative lead of the Advanced Imaging and Visualization of Astromaterials project) and Joe Aebersold (project management lead) created a bird’s-eye view using a manual high-precision high-resolution photography and a semi-automatic process of stacking differently focused images (focus stacking). Thanks to this, even the general public can zoom in on samples in extreme detail. We do not yet know the weight of the material, but the image shows that it is dust and pebbles up to one centimeter in size.

At this link you can download the entire image in an absolutely fantastic resolution of 11648 × 8736 pixels!

