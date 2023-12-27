Viewers of film Saltburn warn after erotic scene: ‘Do not watch this film with your parents’

The film Saltburnavailable on Amazon Prime, is set in the year 2006. In Saltburn a young student spends the summer with a wealthy friend in the city of the same name. On X the viewers are not outspoken about the erotic scenes that pass by. In particular, a bizarre bathtub scene.

In this scene we see Jacob Elordi’s character leaving the bathroom and actor Barry Keoghan’s character getting into the tub to lick Jacob’s cum. That was left there after a masturbation session where Keoghan’s character peeped on him. On X the viewers are warned not to watch this film with your parents. Unfortunately, that advice comes too late for one viewer: ‘I spent last night with my girlfriend and her parents Saltburn watched it at their home, without knowing much about the film, and I really wouldn’t recommend that.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Good morning, look Saltburn not with your parents. Nice day.’ This viewer agrees: ‘There should never be a world where my parents and I both perform the bathtub scene Saltburn have seen.’

