Viewers of The Smartest Person discover a mistake in the episode | RTL Boulevard

Viewers of The Smartest Person discover a mistake in the episode

It is actress and singer Annemieke who is asked for nine seconds how many chambers the human heart has. She answers with four, and that is also good according to presenter Philip Freriks. But viewers on Twitter think differently about that. ‘The heart has four cavities, two chambers and two atria. For me the umpteenth time that you have gone wrong with the anatomy of the me. Such a shame,” it sounds.

Unfortunately, the nine seconds are not enough to become the smartest of the day. That is Tim with 441 points, while Annemieke ends with 420 and Joes only takes 161 points to the final. It is not very exciting and in the end Annemieke wins with 307 points left. Jord Althuizen, also known as the uncrowned BBQ king of the Netherlands, will take over Joes’ place tomorrow.

The smartest person can be seen every working day around 8:30 PM on NPO 1. Click here to watch the episode.

