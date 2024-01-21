ViewSonic announces Meeting Space solution and TeamWork software

#ViewSonic #announces #Meeting #Space #solution #TeamWork #software

ViewSonic, a global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, announces the expansion of its Workspace solutions for both business and academic environments with ViewSonic Meeting Space for Microsoft Teams Rooms and TeamWork software.

The ViewSonic Meeting Space solution.

The ViewSonic Meeting Space solution is designed to optimize video conferencing, and the proprietary TeamWork software is a smart whiteboard software for real-time collaboration. These easy-to-use and quick-to-deploy new additions help overcome physical barriers to communication, increasing group and individual collaboration, improving productivity in both face-to-face and hybrid modes.

Collaboration with Meeting Space and TeamWork

ViewSonic’s Meeting Space and TeamWork solution work independently, but share the same goal of simplifying and streamlining communication, allowing presenters and attendees to focus on the discussion, while promoting inclusion and expanding ways to collaborate.

It properly addresses common challenges encountered during meetings and group discussions, such as display compatibility issues, delays due to device connectivity issues, unclear meeting moments, all of which can affect productivity and communication quality.

ViewSonic’s Meeting Space for Microsoft Teams Rooms includes a PC pre-installed with Microsoft Teams Rooms, a touch console and a 3-in-1 conference room device that integrates speakers and microphones. It is compatible with a wide range of display types and sizes, from both ViewSonic and other brands.

With the Meeting Space Solution, meeting hosts can efficiently initiate hybrid meetings with a single click on the touch console in the meeting room. Chats are delivered with high-quality audio visuals, offering up to 4K resolution with clear sound, creating the feeling that everyone is in the same room. In addition, the camera features advanced voice detection technology that automatically centers the speaker’s face on the screen.

These features give in-room and remote participants a greater sense of connection and help meetings run more smoothly.

Along with Meeting Space, ViewsSonic is also launching TeamWork, a collaborative smartboard software with easy browser access on all devices. Serving as a hub for ideas and planning, TeamWork transforms any meeting place into an interactive and collaborative workspace. Using the various workflow templates available on the platform, colleagues can manage real-time collaboration on the smart board.

About Viewsonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a global provider of visual solutions, doing business in over 100 countries worldwide for over 35 years. The company provides comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard software and its ecosystem.