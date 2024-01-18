Viktor just remembers a fight in Mr. Frank Visser

#Viktor #remembers #fight #Frank #Visser

“That whining and crying just does something to you,” Ricardo and Corinda, who also have a dog themselves, tell their story for the cameras of the SBS program. “Those dogs better just get out of there.” The dogs bark not only during the day, but also at night. Ricardo and Corinda had to move their 1-year-old son’s bed because of the nuisance. “We had to move him to the front of the house because he wasn’t sleeping. (…) I also cried about it. I find it very sad that it has to be this way. That our son has to leave his beautiful room because the barking,” says mother Corinda. “We no longer enjoy living here,” her husband adds. The couple is even thinking about moving. “We have spoken to the neighbors about their dogs, but they are not listening.”

They also accuse their neighbors of odor nuisance. The four dogs are not walked, but poop in the garden. The remains are then washed away under the fence into the alley. “Then we end up with the remains of stench and poop in the alley, while you have to pass it in the alley.” Ricardo and Corinda demand that the four dogs leave and that an area ban be imposed.

The rear neighbors in question, Jan and Sandra, in turn say that their four faithful four-legged friends are very well behaved and do not bark at all on their own. According to them, they only bark when provoked by the neighbors. “The neighbors challenged the dogs and our dogs responded. It has been a drama ever since.” In fact, it is the neighbors who are the bitten dog with their shouting: they are tired of their neighbor making sheep noises and sticking up his middle finger at them. “He doesn’t like us.” Jan and Sandra therefore want a contact and area ban.

So it’s high time that Mr. Visser and Viktor travel to Wolvega to put an end to this barking. Only when he comes to measure the noise in Ricardo and Corinda’s house, the nuisance is not too bad. Still, the neighbors keep complaining about the noise. And that is too much for Jan, who earlier runs away during the confrontation with his neighbors. “They turned the whole story around. That’s why I walked away again,” he explains later, when he has calmed down a bit. A little later, Jan runs away for the third time when the neighbors again complain about the smell of the four dogs’ feces.

Even during the hearing, Jan cannot control his emotions and walks away again when the neighbor claims that they give their dogs pills and that is why they are so calm. “Is your husband stressed, because this is not normal?” asks Mr. Fisher to Sandra. “I’m afraid he will have another heart attack,” she answers, after which the neighbor suggests that perhaps he should stop interfering with others so much.

In the meantime, the hearing continues as usual and a dog behavior expert concludes that the youngest dog Luna in particular still needs some guidance and that Sandra would best follow training so that the dog will listen to her more. The expert also urges them to walk the four dogs more often, so that they do their business less in the garden.

When Ricardo and Corinda indicate that they have little confidence in this, things quickly go from bad to worse. Especially when Sandra claims that Ricardo threatened to throw a stone through her window. When Ricardo denies it, Jan can’t stand it anymore and wants to attack his neighbor. Viktor has to pull him away before things go completely wrong. “Are you completely crazy?” reprimands him.

To keep the peace, Mr. Visser states that the dogs are not allowed in the backyard for more than an hour a day. Instead, Sandra and Jan have to take their dogs for a few long walks so they can do their business there. Furthermore, Sandra and Jan must follow a behavior course with dog Luna, as recommended by the expert. In addition, there will also be a contact ban, supplemented with an area ban. “Everything to prevent the argument from escalating further,” the judge said.

Mr. Frank Visser Makes Statement can be seen every Thursday at 8:30 PM on SBS6. Watch Thursday’s episode here.