Viktor Orbán’s ally made a huge about-face: he agreed with Fico Kiev

Slovak Prime Ministers Robert Fico and Ukrainian Prime Ministers Denisz Szmilhal held a meeting in Ungvár, Transcarpathia. The meeting was of outstanding importance for Kyiv, as his Slovak colleague previously hinted that he would obstruct the European Union’s 50 billion euro package for Ukraine. It endangered the relations between the two countries even more when Fico stated that Ukraine should cede territories to Moscow in the war against the Russians for the sake of peace.

According to today’s agreement, Slovakia will support the Ukrainian plan to settle the war, which is a significant reversal from its previous statement, as Kiev refuses to give up territories. In addition, Bratislava’s role in the Ukrainian restoration work was emphasized. Hungary’s northern neighbor will also help the Ukrainians in humanitarian matters, so for example, it supports them during demining work. In addition, it helps Ukrainian agricultural products reach the world market, thus contributing to the fight against the threat of the global food crisis.

Finally, the document also stated that the parties agree on the development of military-technical cooperation on a commercial basis.

They also said they were ready to take further steps to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within the country’s internationally recognized borders.

Cover image source: Janos Kummer/Getty Images