#Villarreal #crush #Barcelona #crazy #8goal #match #Football #World #Spain

Villarreal also shattered Barcelona’s illusory hopes of a La Liga title. The “Yellow Submarine” won 5:3 in a crazy game, and the victory came in added time.

The result was opened at the end of the first half after good work by Seorlot and a goal by Gerard Moreno.

After the break, Barca went in search of a goal, but a glaring mistake by Cancelo allowed Ilais Akhomach to beat Peña and into an empty net against his former club.

The Catalans did not give up and within a little more than 10 minutes they managed to turn the tide of the match.

Gundogan pulled one back in the 60th minute with a fine strike from the edge of the box, and Pedri leveled eight minutes later.

In the very next attack, Gundogan crossed from a static position, and Eric Bai scored an own goal after being pressed by Araujo – 3:2

The “Yellow Submarine” still did not give up and tied the score with 5 minutes remaining. Seorlot made another unique assist and new signing Gonzalo Guedes hit the target with a perfect shot.

Everything escalated in added time, when first Seorlot scored a goal, and in the last minute Jose Luis Morales put an end to the dispute.

link1″>

Gulliver/GettyImages

Barcelona continued to struggle in the opening minutes of their matches and Villarreal sent the ball into the net after just 2 minutes of play. Alejandro Baena scored with a great shot, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Barcelona’s response came after 5 minutes when Lamin Yamal attempted a foul shot from distance but Jorgensen intervened.

The goalkeeper of the guests also shone in the 15th minute. Then Joao Felix shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the keeper made an acrobatic dive for a corner.

In the middle of the half, the “yellow submarine” scored again, but this goal was also canceled. Gerard Moreno put the ball in the goal, but the referees judged that Alexandre Seorlot was influencing the situation and called an offside.

The Catalans did not learn their lesson and in the 42nd minute they conceded an absolutely regular goal. Searlot tackled Oriol Romeo with his body and launched a sharp pass into the box. There, Gerard Moreno instantly shot towards the goal and sewed the ball into the corner.

The second half started with pressure from Barcelona. There was a dangerous cross from Lamin Yamal, but Lewandowski was unable to clear it.

Contrary to expectations, Villarreal struck for the second time in the 55th minute. Joao Cancelo committed a foul on a kicked ball. The Portuguese was the last man standing and this allowed Ilais Akhomach to come face to face with the goalkeeper. The youngster of the Catalans overcame Peña and scored in the empty goal.

Five minutes later, Ilkay Gundogan restored the hopes of the “Blaugranas” with a beautiful goal from the edge of the penalty area.

In the 68th minute, the score was tied. After a new breakthrough by Yamal and a carom in front of Jorgensen’s goal, the ball reached Pedri, who sent it into the net with a solid shot.

In the very next attack, Barcelona achieved a complete turnaround. Ilkay Gundogan crossed from a static position, and Eric Bai scored an own goal for 3:2

Villarreal did not give up and 5 minutes before the end equalized for 3:3. Seorlot made another unique assist and new signing Gonzalo Guedes hit the target with a perfect shot.

Everything escalated in added time, when first Seorlot scored a goal, and in the last minute Jose Luis Morales put an end to the dispute.

LIVE Barcelona – Villarreal 5:3

0:1 Gerard Moreno 42′

0:2 Ilais Akhomach 54′

1:2 Ilkay Gundogan 59′

2:2 Pedri 68′

3:2 Eric Baie (own goal) 70′

3:3 Gonzalo Guedes 85′

3.4 Alexander Seorlot 90+9′

3:5 Jose Luis Morales 90+12′

Starting lineups:

Barcelona: 13. Inaki Pena, 23. Jul Kunde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 39. Hector Fort, 18. Oriol Romeo, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Ilkay Gundogan, 27. Lamin Yamal, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 14. Joao Felix

Mentor: Xavi Hernandez

Villarreal: 13. Philip Jorgensen, 18. Alberto Moreno, 5. Jorge Cuenca, 12. Eric Bay, 17. Kiko Femenia, 16. Alejandro Baena, 19. Frances Coquelin, 4. Santi Komesania, 27. Ilais Akhomach, 7. Gerard Moreno, 11. Alexander Seorlot

Teacher: Marcelino