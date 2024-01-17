Villefranche-d’Albigeois. Spaces are accumulating in the municipality

Against a background of brown rectangular panels bringing softness and naturalness, affixed to the facades of the buildings which host them, the spaces which precede their proper names of use are now listed by three. The first was the Isidore space, named after the former owner, a postman and his wife Louise, the school canteen attendant. This premises located near the public school acquired by the municipality, has been rehabilitated and remains intended to receive children before and after class and during school holidays. The second space called Hippocrates, named after a Greek doctor considered the father of medicine, houses a health space where three doctors, around ten nurses, an orthoptist, a psychomotor therapist, podiatrists, midwives and nurses work. azalea. The whole is immersed in an ornament of light and soothing colors with specific decorations against a background of explanatory and anatomical medical plates of the human body. “We know where we are!” declared a patient spontaneously during her first consultation in the space. The third space called “Espace Les Muses” which has just been recently completed, located opposite the town hall, will serve as a room for associations and their members. The name recalls that in mythology the muses are the queens of history, music, poetry, dance, comedy and song. “A space ideal for seeing creativity, art and culture emerge” imagines the first elected official.

