Villefranche-de-Rouergue. A conference on “music and its brain”

#VillefranchedeRouergue #conference #music #brain

A conference given in partnership with the Department of Culture, Arts and Museums will be hosted, Tuesday, December 19, by Jean-François Demonet, neurologist in cognitive neuroscience, who was first Director of Research in a French laboratory at Inserm, then professor of neurology at the University and CHU of Lausanne.

The latter has structured his research around the functions of language and memory, both in normal subjects and in patients suffering from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or Huntington’s diseases.

He was particularly interested in the powers of music on the brain. Are they beneficial or harmful? Is music therapy effective?

Professor Demonet will answer all these questions and many more on Tuesday December 19, from 6:30 p.m., at the Villefranche theater.

Entrance 8 euros, members 5 euros, young people, unemployed 2 euros.

