Villefranche-de-Rouergue. Alzheimer’s: “Bulle d’Air”, this place that helps relieve caregivers

The MSA Villefranchois territorial committee in partnership with France Alzheimer Aveyron and ADMR 12 is organizing a conference on Alzheimer’s disease on Thursday February 8 at 8 p.m. at the Beauregard high school. This will be followed by a presentation of the “Bulle d’Air” service dedicated to at-home respite for family caregivers.

“Faced with the increase in lifespan and the complexity of the biological mechanisms at the origin of neurodegenerative diseases, more than a million people are affected by the disease, with 225,000 new cases each year,” indicates the committee. “It affects 1 in 20 people aged 65 and over and more than 1 in 4 people over 85”.

Doctor Lambert, honorary president of the France Alzheimer Aveyron association and former geriatrician, will host this conference. It will address, among other things, questions surrounding the symptoms and causes of the disease.

He will also discuss aspects related to its evolution. His intervention will finally make the link with the subject of family caregivers and their indispensable and essential role in supporting the patient. The ADMR Federation will present the “Bulle d’Air” home respite service that it has been deploying for two years with the support of the MSA in the Aveyron department. This service is aimed at family caregivers who provide daily support to a loved one weakened by age, illness or disability.

To allow the family caregiver to take a little respite, during their absence, a “relay person” can come to the home for a few hours, or at night or for several consecutive days (weekends, etc.) to accompany the caregiver’s loved one. in his everyday life.

Free entry, Thursday February 8, conference room of the Beauregard high school, at 8 p.m.