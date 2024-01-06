Vinci wanted Montijo since he made an offer for ANA, but the manager (then public) said that the proposal was not viable – Observer

The French group Vinci, which purchased ANA in early 2013, proposed Montijo from the beginning of negotiations as a solution to reinforce airport capacity in Lisbon. The proposal to develop a new airport in Montijo with two runways was part of the initial offer by the then candidate for the privatization of the airport management company.

The revelation is made in an audit by the Court of Auditors of the privatization carried out by the Government of Pedro Passos Coelho and has only now been completed, at a time when the recommendation for the new airport to be built at Campo de Tiro de Alcochete is under public consultation. This proposal by the Independent Technical Commission is opposed by the private concessionaire.

Privatization of ANA had “serious inconsistencies” and did not safeguard the public interest, says Court of Auditors

More Interesting News