Vini Jr. jokes about controversial goal: «That was always how he scored on Copacabana beach»

#Vini #jokes #controversial #goal #scored #Copacabana #beach

Brazilian winger talks about a “goal” against Almería

Scorer of a controversial goal in Real Madrid’s victory over Almería (3-2), Vini Jr. took to social media this Monday to highlight the accurate shot that at the time allowed the Merengues to tie the match.

“Great goal! That’s how he always scored on Copacabana beach”, wrote the Brazilian international on his account on the social network with the shoulder and not the arm).

Remember that Real Madrid were at a disadvantage in the match when the 23-year-old player’s accurate shot came back, which restored equality to the scorer (57′), before Carvajal managed the turnaround at 90+9′ (3-2) .

Last place in the championship was winning by two, but Real made the comeback, in a match with several notable moves and controversy in the mix.

Also Read:  The clumsy miscalculation that led to the expulsion of the Real Sociedad goalkeeper: fans couldn't believe it

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
Posted on
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Posted on
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
Posted on
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News