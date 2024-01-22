Vini Jr. jokes about controversial goal: «That was always how he scored on Copacabana beach»

#Vini #jokes #controversial #goal #scored #Copacabana #beach

Brazilian winger talks about a “goal” against Almería

Scorer of a controversial goal in Real Madrid’s victory over Almería (3-2), Vini Jr. took to social media this Monday to highlight the accurate shot that at the time allowed the Merengues to tie the match.

“Great goal! That’s how he always scored on Copacabana beach”, wrote the Brazilian international on his account on the social network with the shoulder and not the arm).

Remember that Real Madrid were at a disadvantage in the match when the 23-year-old player’s accurate shot came back, which restored equality to the scorer (57′), before Carvajal managed the turnaround at 90+9′ (3-2) .

Last place in the championship was winning by two, but Real made the comeback, in a match with several notable moves and controversy in the mix.