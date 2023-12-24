Vinicius and Camavinga shine in the United States

#Vinicius #Camavinga #shine #United #States

While last Thursday, Madrid was aiming for the heroics to defeat Alavés in Mendizorroza, the injured Madrid players, all with the club’s permission, began their Christmas holidays. Footballers like Vinicius, Camavinga, Courtois and Militao left the Madrid capital to go on their Christmas retreats. The first three headed to the United States, although to different places. Vini was flying to Los Angeles, but previously made a stop in Oklahoma to watch the game between the City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers. There he was photographed with the stars of the central United States team such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (with whom he exchanged jerseys from Brazil and Real Madrid in exchange for the NBA team), Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Shortly afterward he headed to the Californian city, where his partner Eduardo Camavinga was already there. This one, for his part, did not attend an NBA game, but rather an NFL game, the match that the Los Angeles Rams played against the New Orleans Saints, which ended with a victory for Los Angeles. The Frenchman could be seen speaking with Owen Ikanza, CEO of Showtime, a television channel, and with Gunna, an American rapper. In both cases, his presence was cheered by the speakers, which led to a great reception from the fans present.

The two continue with their setup to return

Despite having a week of vacation, both Vinicius and Camavinga do not forget to continue carrying out their recovery work at the facilities of the Los Angeles Galaxy team (they train both in the gym and outside). Camavinga is with his physical trainer, Thomas Serafin, where he completes circuits of aerobic and anaerobic exercises and touches the ball, while Vini performs speed series with the intention of rejoining the Madrid group’s routine as soon as possible.

Vinicius was injured in a match with the Brazilian team against Colombia last November: he suffered a tear in his femoral biceps with involvement of the distal tendon in his left leg. He was diagnosed with about two and a half months out, but the Brazilian is cutting deadlines, although the technical staff is not going to take any type of risk with either him or Camavinga. He suffered a rupture of the external ligament in his right knee after a collision with his compatriot Ousmane Dembélé during a training session with the French team: he was also diagnosed with an absence of between eight and ten weeks…

The two met in Los Angeles and went out to enjoy the city. Not in vain, both are very close friends. Last summer the two were together in Rio de Janeiro celebrating the Brazilian’s birthday (and training with Rodrygo and Militao), and Vini was one of those who attended the inauguration of the hair salon that the Frenchman’s brother opened a few days ago in the center of the Madrid capital.

Another of the Madridistas who is in American soil is Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper came to watch the Dallas Mavericks game and exchanged gifts with Luka Doncic.

