Vinicius JR is in danger at Real Madrid

#Vinicius #danger #Real #Madrid

Vinicius Jr.’s stay at Real Madrid remains to be seen. The possible signing of Kylian Mbappé puts in danger one of the projects that the merengue team has had for several seasons. According to the Spanish media, it is a fact that the Frenchman, world champion, will sign for the White House at the end of the 2023/2024 campaign with PSG.

The scoop was given by El Chiringuito de Jugones. It was during the night of Monday, January 8, where they assured that Bondynois will dress in white. Initially, rejected an offer from the club and wanted to wait for Premier League teams. Despite this, he seems to have a definitive answer to yet another offer from Spanish football.

Madrid found a good functioning with the squad they have. Are the LaLiga EA Sports leaders and they maintain the fight in the UEFA Champions League. In addition, they have the players who most influence the game such as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. However, if Mbappé arrives for the summer of 2024means that Ancelotti’s plans will change completely.

someone will have to choose the left wing. It is clear that the Frenchman and the Brazilian could find positions to avoid colliding, in order to continue at the club. In that case, the one who would remain on the side would be Vini, while Mbappé plays as a central forward. He could also be the other way around. On several occasions he had to be the finisher, before the absence of a natural goalscorer.

However, not only in the tactical scheme They will have to move the pieces. Economically they also have to move the shelves. The person most likely to leave the club is the South American, given the high cost of Kylian Mbappé in terms of salary and transfer bonus. The sale of an important asset within the White House would be economic relief to compensate for investments by Florentino Pérez.

With the possible signing of Mbappé in July 2024, Madrid will have an overpopulation of players Of attack. Along with French, it must be taken into account that Endrick will arrive, who is one of the best youth players in world football today. This is what Eduardo Inda commented in El Chiringuito.

“If Mbappé comes, someone will have to leave because we have to make money. In addition, there are doubled positions, unless he played as a 9, but there will be Endrick who would also be a problem. I have always said that there is a great candidate to leave and this is information. You have to sell to someone because this is an income statement. I’m talking about Vinicius. “If Mbappé came, someone has to leave and a player for whom a lot of money would be received is the Brazilian.” indicated the panelist on the set.

They are already in the template Arda Güler, Rodrygo, Nico Paz and Brahim Díaz. Players who can also carry out Carletto’s attacking duties and who can be considered a long-term project at Real Madrid.

In any case, the Brazilian will have no problems finding a buyer If Real Madrid receives offers for him. According to Transfermarkt, Vini Jr. has a cost of 150 million euros.

Response from Florentino Pérez

The president of Real Madrid came out to defend Vinicius Jr. Florentino indicated that he is not willing to sacrifice the Brazilian and that the player is aware of the situation at the club.

“Vinicius will never leave Madrid, he is almost a youth player… and he is already one of the best in the world,” Perez responded.

In addition, his contract was extended until 2027 and he was given number 7 for the 2023/2024 campaign. This indicates that they are willing to have them all on campus.

Narrator and sports journalist. Manchester United fan, Premier League lover.

Favorite team: Manchester United

Favorite player: Casemiro

Bet on the Best Betting Houses on January 10, 2024