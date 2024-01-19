Vinicius mocked Rodrigo de Paul and ended up ‘humiliated’ with a response

Hot classic. The derby they played last Thursday Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid It continues to generate impact as the hour passes. This time, through images that have revealed the verbal crossing of Rodrigo de Paul and Vinicius Juniors.

Yes, the Argentine from ‘colchonero’ and the Brazilian ‘merengue’ had their face to face in the middle of the Copa del Rey match. A situation that went unnoticed by the cameras that televised the confrontation.

It was the Directo Gol program on Hispanic TV that captured the precise moment in which both made mocking comments and revealed the dialogue in which it was ‘Vini’ who ended up being ‘humiliated’.

It turns out that the one born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, looked the Trans-Andean in the face and stuck out his chest for his institution: “Look, I play for Real Madrid”he said, touching his shield.

What ‘Vini’ did not expect was the response from the ‘rojiblanco’ midfielder: “Oh well, I’m a world champion.”he answered.

Let us remember that the score favored Atlético Madrid 4-2, in a match that was decided in overtime after 2-2 in regular time.

