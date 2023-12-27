Viola Amherd, a bountiful harvest in a minefield

#Viola #Amherd #bountiful #harvest #minefield

Federal Council » Discreet but effective. Popular but contested. Viola Amherd is one of those who cannot be labeled. Seasoned and atypical, the federal councilor multiplies successes as much as she collects cases. Without wobbling.

Dry after the storms, Haut-Valaisanne is preparing to take over the presidency of the country in an explosive geopolitical context. If, more than ever, eyes will be on her, “this little piece of woman with natural authority” should not give in under pressure.

Dream situation

Jacqueline de Quattro affirms it, Viola Amherd, “it is a quiet force which advances without making announcements”, notes the PLR ​​national advisor, member of the security policy commission.