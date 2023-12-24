Viola Amherd says she is “ready to make the necessary contacts”

The President of the Confederation hopes to be able to move the European issue forward before the European elections.

Photo: KEYSTONE/PETER SCHNEIDER

The President of the Confederation Viola Amherd said on Sunday that she was ‘ready to make the necessary contacts’ for the European file, which should move forward in 2024. ‘Finding a negotiating mandate was a first step. We must now continue to move forward,’ she said.

Switzerland and the European Commission adopted a draft mandate for negotiations with Bern at the end of 2023. This is a first step, says Viola Amherd in Le Matin Dimanche. We must now continue to move forward.

The ideal, according to the Valaisanne, would be to put Swiss-EU relations on a solid basis before the European elections. ‘But it would be a mistake to set a fixed deadline,’ she says. It could only weaken our position.’

Although an unnatural alliance opposing the project is possible, the federal councilor says she is convinced that the constructive forces will be able to unite in the end. She also says she is ready to make the necessary contacts and go where necessary in Europe to support Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, in charge of the file.

‘Not a question of means’

Viola Amherd also intends to move forward with regard to security, with Parliament ready to increase the army budget to 1% of GDP, or seven billion per year. Switzerland can, in his eyes, afford such an expense. It is ‘one of the richest countries in the world, so it is not a question of means, but of political choice’, she assures.

The Federal Councilor also discusses the appointment this week of Markus Mäder as head of the State Secretariat for Security, after Jean-Daniel Ruch withdrew. ‘When you look at the whole story, there is no scandal,’ she said, asserting that everything was done according to practice.

/ATS

