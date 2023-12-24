Viola Amherd: Switzerland can also become a target for missiles

The first Leopard 2 tanks delivered to Ukraine and damaged in the fight against Russia have been repaired in Lithuania. The repaired battle tanks will soon return to the battlefield in the Baltic EU and NATO country. “Lithuania consistently supports Ukraine’s fight for independence and not only sends military aid, but also helps repair Leopard tanks,” emphasized Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

The Leopard 2 tanks were repaired in a maintenance center that was built in Lithuania by two German arms companies, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall. They were demonstrated and tested at the Lithuanian Gaiziunai military training area – they are expected to be transported back to Ukraine at the beginning of January. “What can I say? A powerful tank,” said Anusauskas on Friday after a short test drive.

Repairs to tanks damaged in combat began in October. “We have all kinds of damage from direct hits, mines, drone attacks and also water damage,” said Sebastian Dietz, head of Lithuania Defense Services (LDS), the Lithuanian joint company between KMW and Rheinmetall. Some of this involves combat damage that has never occurred in Germany or on these tanks in general – both on the vehicle and on the turret.

After much hesitation, Germany handed over Type A6 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in March. Other European partners also promised deliveries to Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for almost 22 months. Neither Anusauskas nor Dietz wanted to reveal how many Leopard 2 tanks were to be repaired in Lithuania. Both pointed out that this also depends on the Ukrainian side.

The maintenance center, where the self-propelled howitzers delivered by Germany to Ukraine were previously serviced, is geared towards the Leopard variants 2A5 and 2A6. It is almost the only hub in Europe for this, said Dietz. In contrast, the Leopard variant 2A4 is being repaired in a tank workshop in Poland. (DPA)

