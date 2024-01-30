Violation of discipline was costly. State officials went on vacation instead of training, the inspection estimated the bill at almost half a million – Domestic – News

#Violation #discipline #costly #State #officials #vacation #training #inspection #estimated #bill #million #Domestic #News

“Budgetary rules were violated in the inspected facilities, including violations of financial discipline in the amount of more than 400,000 euros, their capacities were largely underutilized. The inspectors also found deficiencies in the articles of incorporation, accounting, violations of the Public Procurement Act and the Labor Code,” the state auditors state in the inspection results.

They should have paid more attention to training

The office inspected four special-purpose facilities under the administration of two ministries – finance and the interior. The review was launched based on suggestions from the public and also because the government took measures to ensure the efficient use of state recreation facilities back in 2011. The inspectors wanted to check whether the changes were effective and whether these regulations were being followed.

They were not satisfied with the inspection at the Education and Training Facility (VDZ) of the Ministry of Finance in Tatranská Lomnica. It showed that the government measures of 2011 did not work. The department’s purpose-built facility was primarily supposed to ensure the education and professional training of civil servants. “However, the inspection showed that in the pre-covid period from 2017 to 2019, it was more used for recreational activities of employees and their family members. Only 15 percent of the accommodation capacity in the training facility of the Ministry of Finance was used for training. The rest was used for the recreation of the resort’s employees and their families,” the SAO informed.

The expenses for the operation of the resort hotel amounted to an average of 1.2 million euros per year from the state budget. But incomes were many times lower. The recreation facility was able to earn a maximum of 300,000 per year. Since 2018, the income of the educational center has subsequently decreased every year, in 2022 the total income was only 111,000 euros. The auditors admitted that circumstances were also to blame. It was not possible to occupy hotel rooms in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the covid pandemic. In 2022, up to 70 percent of the accommodation capacities were used, but they still could not achieve high incomes. The state also used the recreation facility to accommodate emigrants from Ukraine.

“The use of capacities was not sufficient and efficient, even in the period before the COVID-19 pandemic, which did not contribute to better economic results, nor to their stability and development,” the auditors stated in the report. Between 2017 and 2022, the financial results of the recreation facility were above zero only twice, mostly the hotel and the congress center of the Ministry of Finance produced losses.

In addition, the inspectors found a violation of financial discipline in the recreation facility, deficiencies in accounting, as well as fundamental errors in public procurement. Therefore, the SAO concluded that the internal control system used in the management of the recreation facility was purely formal.

“On the basis of the director’s orders, inspections were carried out every year with the same focus, with similar records and documents, and in no case were deficiencies detected. Internal audits by the founder, focused, among other things, on management, for the period from the 2nd half of 2017, did not reveal any deficiencies,” criticize the national auditors. Therefore, they evaluated the system as ineffective.

In response to Pravda, the Ministry of Finance (MF) stated that it is taking note of the results of the inspection. “At the same time, however, he reminds that the former leadership of the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic had internal information about the shortcomings and should have eliminated them, which did not happen. After taking office, the new management of the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic began gradually auditing all procedural activities, which also includes its own internal audit in the facilities under the administration of the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic,” informed the press department of Ladislav Kamenický’s department (Smer).

The Department of the Interior does not agree with the inspectors

The SAO also inspected the facilities of the Ministry of the Interior, in particular the Arco Trenčianske Teplice Spa and Rehabilitation Institute, the Bystra Spa and Rehabilitation Institute in Liptovský Ján and the Center for Special Purpose Facilities in Piešťany. The facilities in Trenčianske Teplice and Liptovský Ján have the task of providing spa care and rehabilitation for policemen, firefighters and rescuers. The center in Piešťany mainly provided training for employees of central state administration bodies. In case of free capacity, all entities could also provide services for other legal and natural persons, for example, private companies and citizens, thus also earn money. “None of the audited entities reported performing business activities,” the auditors state.

According to the inspectors, the problem in the case of the recreation facilities of the Ministry of the Interior was that the department did not set any indicators for them regarding the use of accommodation capacities. And therefore, in some cases, they were used inefficiently and wastefully. “The lowest occupancy, according to the number of bed days in facilities with year-round operation before the COVID-19 pandemic, was in the Center of purpose-built facilities in Piešťany. In several years, it did not even meet the agreed indicators in the field of educational activities, paradoxically, the founder gave it the highest contribution,” criticize the auditors.

The inspectors also point out that the Trenčianske Teplice Spa Institute did not use the building, which it obtained free of charge from the Department of Defense, precisely for spa care and for the provision of rehabilitation stays. Another problem, according to them, is that the results of the management of entities under the Ministry of the Interior were not stable and ranged from a loss of 506,000 euros to a profit of almost 1.2 million euros in individual years.

As in the case of the Ministry of Finance, the internal control system was not effective here either, according to the auditors. “The purpose-built facilities had a control system set up in the internal regulations, but it did not fulfill its role. In many cases, the basic financial control was carried out formally, as it did not reveal any deficiencies. In some cases, it was carried out only after the implementation of the financial operation,” pointed out the SAO.

The Ministry of the Interior does not agree with the findings of the SAO. “We do not agree with the finding that facilities in the Ministry of the Interior are not used efficiently, as it does not correspond to the findings of the SAO. The Ministry of the Interior flexibly adapts the use of the capacities of purpose-built facilities to the current situation and needs of the department,” they said in a statement for Pravda.

The Department of the Interior, which is currently headed by Matúš Šutaj Eštok (Hlas), points out that during the inspection between 2017 and 2022, the SAO found only errors of such a nature that the department corrected immediately or during 2023. directives, as well as by adjusting the process of internal control of purpose-built facilities,” specified the press department of the ministry.

As for the building in Trenčianske Teplice, the Department of the Interior did not have the capacity to bring it into operational condition and invested primarily in its maintenance. “In none of the other findings in the audited entities within the scope of establishment of the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic, the result of the audit does not establish wasteful handling of public funds,” the Ministry of the Interior defends itself.

Correct deficiencies

In the report, the SAO reminds that the government already in 2011 ordered the efficient and economical use of special-purpose facilities owned by the state. However, according to the auditors, the performed inspections showed that the ministries as administrators of recreation or rehabilitation centers have permanent problems with the efficiency of their use. “These were also related to the correctness of setting up the system of provided services in line with the needs of the founder and available capacities. In addition, during the control of the management of public funds and the handling of state property, significant deficiencies were found in all areas checked,” stated the SAO.

At the same time, the control office reminds that its task is not only to criticize the asset manager, but also to draw attention to the most frequent deficiencies that can be prevented. At the same time, this includes the possibility to notify the competent authorities of the need for changes in system deficiencies. “The performed inspections are the Office’s effort to contribute to transparency and increasing efficiency in the operation of special-purpose facilities,” the auditors state.

More effective use of the capacities of state recreational and purpose-built facilities has been talked about for over ten years. It was planned to put order in this sphere even during the second government of Robert Fico (Smer). In 2012, the Prime Minister criticized that state-owned hotels and villas cost the state too much and are only used for 70 to 80 percent. At that time, the Government Office recommended setting up a database of resort accommodation facilities, Fico later came up with the idea of ​​making them available to the public as well. However, the database of state recreation centers has not yet been created.

The value for money unit (ÚHP) of the Ministry of Finance also pointed out in 2019 that the state annually spends 13 to 19 million euros on subsidies for recreational facilities. “The disadvantage is that the certainty of subsidies does not motivate organizations to ensure year-round occupancy for managed facilities. This is also indicated by the economic results. According to them, independent organizations would incur significant losses without state support,” ÚHP experts stated. According to them, another problem is that the state does not even know the total number of recreational facilities it owns. “We know that there are at least 130 of them and only a small part of them operate under separate organizations with their own legal form,” wrote the ÚHP, adding that the rest are hidden within departmental structures and, since they do not have their own ID number, they cannot be traced.