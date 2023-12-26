Violent fire near the Dorobanti area of ​​Bucharest. Firefighters intervene with several special vehicles

A fire broke out, Tuesday afternoon, in an apartment located on the sixth floor of a building in Bucharest, 27 people leaving or being evacuated from the building by firefighters.

Eight people received medical attention following smoke exposure, two of whom were transported to hospital.

The fire broke out in an apartment located on Calea Dorobantilor. “The fire manifested itself with flame and smoke emissions on the 6th floor, in an apartment on an area of ​​approximately 60 square meters, and the facade of the building was also affected on an area of ​​approximately 30 square meters. 20 people self-evacuated and another 7 were evacuated by the intervention teams. 8 people exposed to the smoke received medical assistance on the spot, 2 of them being transported to the hospital”, ISU Bucharest-Ilfov reported. At this moment the fire is extinguished. The intervention was attended by 7 fire trucks, 2 height intervention and rescue trucks, an extrication truck, 2 SMURD ambulances, a UTIM and 2 SABIF ambulances.

The news is being updated.

Also Read:  The Firea-Pandele couple, promoted in a Christmas "collection interview" on Realitatea Plus, promises to make revelations about the horror asylum scandal after the election

