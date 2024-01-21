Violent protests broke out in Italy against Israel’s participation in the international event

Demonstrators in the northern Italian city of Vicenza threw firecrackers and smoke bombs and used plastic batons at officers. The police responded with water cannons.

A rally against Israeli exhibitors at a jewelry and gems fair in Vicenza was organized by several left-wing groups.

In the morning, around 500 people gathered outside the exhibition center carrying large banners reading “Free Palestine” or “We block Israel”.

When they tried to enter the exhibition center, the police stopped the protest march.

According to the website of the fair, Israel is represented by two participants at the VicenzaOro exhibition. In a video by a left-wing organization that took part in the protest, Israeli exhibitors were told that their presence was unacceptable in light of the ongoing war in Gaza.

