Viorica Dăncilă, gloomy prophecy for Ciolacu in the presidential elections “He will probably get what he did too” – Source news

Viorica Dăncilă gloomy prophecy Ciolacu presidential elections

Former Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă declared on Wednesday that she believes that Marcel Ciolacu will be the PSD candidate in the presidential elections and wishes him success and that he will probably receive what he did, so there will be counties that will not support him. “I hope to be the last person that the party did not support,” Dăncilă added.

Viorica Dăncilă declared in the show Country Project: Romania, from Prima News, about Marcel Ciolacu’s presidential candidacy, that she believes he will enter the electoral race. “Yes, I think it will be (PSD candidate, no) and I wish him much success”, said Dăncilă.

She specified that his chances of winning depend on “how he will manage this period in which he is prime minister”. About the party’s support, Viorica Dăncilă said: “He will probably get what he did, there will be counties that will not support him, unfortunately.”

“I hope to be the last person that the party did not support”, added the former prime minister, according to news.ro.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think it was more the struggle to occupy certain seats, the struggle to occupy certain positions within the party. This is what I believe and what I base this statement on, the fact that we met at the party headquarters with several people who asked me, before the elections, to resign, to be another president and to form the new team that will leads the party”, Dăncilă pointed out, stating that Marcel Ciolacu’s name was being circulated, as president, but “there were also Mr. Oprişan, Mr. Benea, from Bacău, Mr. Manda, from Dolj”.