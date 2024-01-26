Viral Autopsy Results of Paul Walker, ‘Fast and Furious’ Actor Who Died in an Accident

#Viral #Autopsy #Results #Paul #Walker #Fast #Furious #Actor #Died #Accident

Paul Walker’s death in November 2013 was quite a shock to many people, especially when Paul died in a car accident. The 2005 Porsche car he was driving with a friend caught fire after hitting a lamp post and a tree.

Before the accident, Paul had attended the Walker’s Reach Out Worldwide charity event. He left the location of the event with his partner, Roger Rodas. Roger Rodas drives a red Porsche Carrera GT, while Paul Walker sits in the passenger seat.

Quoted from the Los Angeles Times, the car being driven reached a speed of 100 miles per hour or around 160 kilometers per hour. Both Roger and the Fast and Furious star were declared clean from the influence of alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in their bodies.

“The force of the collision caused the vehicle to rotate 180 degrees… the passenger side of the vehicle then struck a tree and the vehicle burst into flames,” the Los Angeles County coroner’s report said.

“The force of the collision was so severe that it nearly split the vehicle in half,” according to the report.

After 11 years have passed, the autopsy results of the Fast and Furious film actor suddenly went viral and became trending on social media.

Paul Walker’s Autopsy Results

Paul was found lying on his back as his body muscles contracted from the heat and pulled his limbs into a boxer-like shape. According to the Medical Dictionary, the boxer’s position is caused by the high temperatures in the fire, causing the muscles to stiffen and shorten.

This condition can even occur when a person is already dead before the fire. Additionally, horrific burns left Paul’s skin so badly charred that he could only be identified through dental records.

Paul also suffered multiple fractures throughout his body, including his jaw, collarbone, upper left arm, ribs and pelvis. Even more frightening, bits of soot (fine grains of charcoal) were found in the film star’s throat, meaning he was still alive and breathing when the fire broke out.

In September 2013, Walker’s daughter Meadow Rain filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, claiming the sports car she was driving had numerous design defects. However, Porsche blamed Paul Walker for his own death in one of its sports cars.

The dispute was finally resolved in 2017 with the wrongful death lawsuit dismissed and the terms of the settlement kept confidential.

