Viral diseases affect children under 5 years old

Parents of children under 5 years old must always have a thermometer

The hot climate favors several diseases. Allergies, coughs, flu, several types of illnesses cause fever for many people, especially in children under five years old. Doctors still advise that fever in children under five is necessary depending on the person. Fever is defined by a body temperature above normal, that is to say exceeding the threshold of 37°C. “For a baby or young child, when their rectal temperature exceeds 38°C, we can deduce that it is a fever,” explains Doctor Mendrika Andrianarisoa. For children under five years old, fever is not an illness in itself, but a manifestation signaling a reaction of the body, most often to an infection.

The presence of fever in a child should not be alarming. “When a pathogenic microbe enters the body of children, this fever is a sign that the body is fighting against the microbe. In other words, the presence of fever is a defense of the body,” continues the doctor. Signs of fever in a child are fatigue and despondency, shiny eyes, dry and hot skin, especially on the face and back, damp and slightly cold skin on the legs and arms, rapid breathing. and intense thirst. As mentioned above, when the rectal temperature is above 38°C, it is already a fever, but you should consult a doctor to find out the reason, so as not to panic.

“Most of the time, in children, fever is caused by a viral or bacterial infection: otitis, gastroenteritis, angina, urinary infection, bronchiolitis, etc.,” explains Mendrika Andrianarisoa. Fever can also be caused by heat stroke or sunburn. Sometimes it appears temporarily after vaccination. There is always a reason for a child’s fever, but that’s what you need to look for, so as not to panic. So it is important to have a fever, the temperature should be around 38°C while the child is sick, so that their body can fight off germs.

Miora Raharisolo

