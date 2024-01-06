Viral story, passenger takes over the wheel of the plane after the pilot is late

#Viral #story #passenger #takes #wheel #plane #pilot #late

KOMPAS.com – Social media has recently been abuzz with the story of a passenger who took control of the plane.

Because he felt annoyed because the pilot never came, causing the flight to be delayed.

Apparently, this story happened in September 2019 in England.

Quoted from Business Insider India (26/12/2023), the incident occurred when a tourist from England named Michael Bradley wanted to go on holiday with his family to Spain.

It is known that Michael and his family flew from Manchester, England to Alicante, Spain.

He took the action after easyJet announced to passengers that the pilot was late.

As a result, the flight was delayed for approximately two hours.

Bradley was allowed to take the plane

Knowing this, Bradley decided to take over the helm of the plane.

However, he emphasized that he was legally permitted to fly, because he works as a pilot.

Reporting from the New York Post (5/8/2019), Bradley at that time apparently carried a pilot’s permit or license and worked for the airline.

“I called easyJet and said, ‘Hey, I’m standing in the terminal with nothing to do. I got my license,” Bradley said.

“Thirty-eight seconds later, they called me back and said, ‘Please, please, please, can you fly the plane to Alicante?’,” he continued.

Before the plane took off, Bradley made an announcement to his family.

“My wife was in row 15 with my son. “Hopefully, he’s asleep now, I have to stay calm or I’ll get scolded,” he said.

EasyJet also praised Bradley for being willing to fly the plane, even though he was not on duty.

“We would like to thank one of our pilots who was on holiday from Manchester to Alicante on September 2 with his family and volunteered to operate the flight,” an easyJet spokesperson said.

“This means customers can achieve their goals, and shows the commitment and dedication of our crew,” he added.

