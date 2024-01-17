Viral Video of Nagita Slavina Having Fun Dancing Without Raffi Ahmad, Reaps the Spotlight of Netizens

#Viral #Video #Nagita #Slavina #Fun #Dancing #Raffi #Ahmad #Reaps #Spotlight #Netizens

Wednesday, January 17 2024 – 18:07 WIB

JAKARTA – Nagita Slavina is back in the spotlight of social media users. Following this, a video of him partying went viral on social media. In the video uploaded to the gossip account @lambedanu, Nagita Slavina is seen attending a private birthday party for her colleague. In the video, Nagita is seen wearing a white shirt with balloon accents on the sleeves.

Her outfit was combined with a black skirt but with short pants detailing so that it showed her thighs. The highlight in the video is Nagita Slavina’s swaying which is considered too vulgar.

Without being accompanied by Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina appeared with her sister Caca Tengker and her sister-in-law, Syahnaz Sadiqah. He danced like a rocking drill while spreading his legs until he squatted down while moving his body.

“Wow, Gigi Caca’s party is really cool, still polite and civilized. Really hot, mom,” wrote the caption in the video.

Suddenly the upload reaped pros and cons. There were those who blasphemed, but there were also those who defended the mother of two children.

“It turns out that being able to dance is also sexy, Oeyyy…,” commented a netizen.

“It’s different… one of you has never been kind and pious… that’s someone else’s claim… while the other’s claim is that he’s pious, let alone his family, his praise is truly amazing,” said another.

“Thank God, it turns out that the hot teeth, who used to like holding dugongs, can see how they can drill all the way to the bottom to please men. It’s your own man, not someone else’s man. Note,” said a netizen..

“Cute people & lots of free money, yagesyaaa,” said another.

“But in my humble opinion, Gigi, since hanging out with celebgrams, is a bit different… she’s more (sorry) wild. In the past, when I wasn’t friends with celebgrams, there weren’t any “weird” things like this. from him. Friends and the circle of friends really have a big influence, good kids are calm and cool if they get together with the party kids, they’ll definitely join in too. Gigi is really far away from the celebgram environment, just as close as necessary when it comes to business matters @raffinagita1717, said netizens.

“I just want to say, no matter what kind of teeth you want to turn upside down, you want to do something right or wrong, even if your teeth are wrong, you still defend the licker… the fans of the licker are really fanatical,” said another.