Viral wedding attended by ex dressed like a bride, ending in plot twist

Everyone has their own past story. However, it is important not to let the past affect your future. Unfortunately, there are some people who, even though they are in a new relationship, can’t forget their past, like this story.

According to eva.vn, recently Chinese social media was shocked by the story of the marriage of a man from Heilongjiang province. The man experienced an unexpected incident on his wedding day.

When family members and relatives appeared at the hotel on the wedding day to bless the bride and groom, unexpectedly an uninvited guest attended. The bride’s ex-lover suddenly dared to come and appear in public without shame.

It didn’t stop there, the bride’s ex-lover also wore the same wedding dress as the groom. This proves that the man had indeed made thorough preparations beforehand.

The atmosphere became increasingly heated and arguments between the prospective groom and the former bride could not be avoided. The groom without hesitation beat up the former bride. The guests who were there also tried to intervene.

In the end both parties agree to leave the decision to the bride, who she will choose. It can be seen that the groom is very confident and confident because he feels that his marriage has been approved by both parents.

However, it turned out that the bride’s reaction was truly unexpected. Instead of choosing the groom, she chose her ex-boyfriend. After that, the bride and her ex got into the car and were about to leave.

Not accepting this, the groom wanted to attract his bride to come back, but the bride’s ex-lover immediately stopped him and scolded him in front of many people. The bride’s ex-lover told the groom, if he has given the bride the right to make decisions then don’t cause problems.

When the bride and her ex-boyfriend tried to leave again, the groom blocked them by standing in front of the car. But the former bride immediately came down and threatened the groom to beat her if she didn’t get out of the way.

The story and photos of the wedding immediately went viral and became the talk of online netizens. Not a few advised the groom not to maintain his marriage.

“I feel sorry for the groom and his family. Those two people have no shame anymore,” commented one netizen.

