Virus alarm in Denizli! Emergency services are overflowing

#Virus #alarm #Denizli #Emergency #services #overflowing

DENIZLI

Virus alarm in Denizli! Recently, emergency services have been overflowing due to the unstable weather and the flu and rotary epidemic among children. Citizens have difficulty getting treatment due to long queues.

As in all of Turkey, the flu epidemic continues to increase in Denizli, especially among children. The flu epidemic attracts particular attention due to unstable weather conditions, differences in temperature day and night, and other factors.

Emergency rooms are overflowing with suspicion of flu, runny nose, cough and nausea. Denizli State Hospital Pediatric Emergency, Servergazi State Hospital emergency and university emergency departments are overflowing.

Stating that there are two doctors working in the pediatric emergency department of Denizli State Hospital, citizens said, “Doctors work non-stop, but the intensity is very high. We took a turn at 19:00 and were only able to be examined at 22:30. There is a virus epidemic. Please be careful everyone.”

ALL OF THE NEWS